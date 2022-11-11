Web Content Filtering Market Report 2022: Growing Corporate Concerns Over Data Privacy, Employee Productivity, and Legal Liabilities Driving Expansion

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Web Content Filtering Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Favorable government regulations promoting tightened web security has been identified as the major factor driving adoption of web content filtering solutions among end-users. In addition, growing desire to better manage the network bandwidth consumption and defy cyber threats have further fueled market momentum.

These factors are expected to contribute towards a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9% during the forecast period 2022 - 2030. However, implementing web content filtering solutions, sometimes, may limit the use of Internet for educational purpose. In addition, issues including high cost, installation complexities, and violation of rights have posed a significant challenge to the market growth. The web content filtering market is expected to cross US$ 10.8 Bn by 2030.

Growing corporate concerns over data privacy, employee productivity, and legal liabilities have collectively fueled adoption of web security solutions among business organizations. Their capability to offer network security by restricting access to virus prone or malicious content loaded websites have further ensured greater adoption of web content filtering solutions among enterprise users.

As such, web content filtering solutions have become an integral component of business organizations. In 2021, business organization segment was the largest contributor to the web content filtering market, accounting for over 35% of the global market revenue. Although the segment is expected to remain the major end-use market, schools and institution segment is poised to witness maximum growth over the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. In order to confine students from getting access to non-curriculum related information and better manage the designated bandwidth consumption, schools and institutions across the globe are increasingly deploying web content filtering solutions on a wider scale.



In 2021, URL filtering was the major web content filtering technique employed by business organizations and federal agencies, accounting for around one third of the global web content filtering market. With large amount of content being added every day to the World Wide Web, the resulting increase in the number of URLs is making list based filtering (URL Filtering) unsustainable. Over the forecast period, keyword and file type filtering are expected to witness healthy adoption. The growth in file type filtering technique can be attributed to the growing demand from business organizations, schools, and federal agencies. Owing to technical complexities involved and less security offered, Internet Protocol (IP) filtering and DNS (Domain Name System) filtering techniques are expected to exhibit slower growth over the forecast period 2022& 2030.

Although North America is expected to remain the largest web content filtering market throughout the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to witness healthy growth, outpacing North America and Europe to grow at a CAGR of 15.1%. The anticipated growth in the region is expected to be spurred by the expansion of enterprise networking, improved investments for developing sophisticated IT infrastructure, and increasing adoption of web based technologies. India and China are collectively expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period 2022 - 2030.



With the advent of technology, web filtering solutions have advanced to become more flexible and scalable solutions capable of addressing sophisticated security issues of the networked business world. Today, web content filters provide finer grained classification and more secured architecture. In addition, web content filters have become superior at evaluating the content and offer easy installation. Security solution providers across the globe are focusing on developing multi-featured solutions that besides web content filtering function can also function as firewalls, intrusion prevention solutions, and antivirus solutions among others. In addition, functionalities including logging, auditing, proxy, and data loss protection are slowly finding their way into web-security solutions.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Web Content Filtering Market: Business Outlook & Market Dynamics



4. Web Content Filtering Market: By Filtering Technique, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

5. Web Content Filtering Market: By End-use Application, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



6. North America Web Content Filtering Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

7. UK and European Union Web Content Filtering Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

8. Asia Pacific Web Content Filtering Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



9. Latin America Web Content Filtering Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



10. Middle East and Africa Web Content Filtering Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



11. Company Profile



Companies Mentioned

Blue Coat Systems Inc.

Websense Inc. (Forcepoint LLC)

McAfee Inc.

Symantec Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Trend Micro Inc.

ContentKeeper Technologies Pty Ltd.

Barracuda Networks Inc.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Bloxx Ltd.

Zscaler Inc.

Kaspersky Lab

