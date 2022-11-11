Global $7.38 Bn Programmatic Advertising Markets, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F: Focus on Audio Ads, DOOH, Digital Display, Social Ads, & Video Ads

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Programmatic Advertising Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global programmatic advertising market is expected to grow from $6.06 billion in 2021 to $7.38 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.77%. The programmatic advertising market is expected to reach $18.42 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.67%.



The main types of media utilizing programmatic advertising are audio ads, DOOH, digital display, social ads and video ads. The audio ads refers to the automated process of buying, selling, and delivery of audio ads. The audio ads include digital radio, podcasts, audio articles, and streaming music services. These ads are viewed on mobile and desktop and for SMBS (small and medium-sized businesses) and large enterprises. Programmatic advertising end users are education, media and entertainment, retail and travel.



North America was the largest region in the programmatic advertising market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the programmatic advertising market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing growth of the mobile industry is expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the programmatic advertising market. The increasing population, advancing technologies, and increased use of the internet are contributing to the development of the mobile industry. Internet and the use of mobiles have become the universal source of information for millions of people, at home, at school, and at work.

The increasing growth of the mobile market coupled with the advancements will enhance the programmatic advertising as it enables automation, improve data quality, and structure all data in a better and smarter software application for targeting the appropriate user at the lowest operational cost.

For instance, according to The Mobile Economy 2022 report published in February 2022 by a UK-based industry organization representing the interests of global mobile network operators GSM Association, globally, the number of mobile internet subscribers is projected to reach 5 billion by 2025 from 4.2 billion in 2021, representing 60% of the population by 2025 from 53% in 2021. Therefore, the increasing growth of the mobile market will drive the growth of the programmatic advertising market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the programmatic advertising market. The market is witnessing the implementation of next-generation technologies into programmatic advertising such as data science in addition to AI (artificial intelligence) & ML (machine learning), text API (application programming interface), CRM (customer relationship management) software, and others. These advanced programmatic advertising solutions offer end-to-end engagement and better optimization in addition to automation.

Major companies operating in the programmatic advertising market are focused on providing technologically advanced programmatic advertising solutions to acquire more customers and strengthen their market position. For instance, PandoLogic, a US-based software company, offers pandoIQ, the most advanced programmatic job advertising solution for enterprise recruitment.

The pandoIQ platform uses algorithms built on advanced data science, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to intelligently automate and optimize the process of job advertising. It also optimizes the spending to obtain quality candidates faster, smarter, and more efficiently by removing the manual processes, data silos, and inefficiency.



In October 2021, Grove Inc., a US-based innovator in hemp, health, and wellness acquired Interactive Offers for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Grove gained a strong market entry into the programmatic advertising industry and added a unique in-house advertising platform to leverage and scale its current and future offerings. Interactive Offers is a US-based programmatic advertising company.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Programmatic Advertising Market Characteristics



3. Programmatic Advertising Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Programmatic Advertising



5. Programmatic Advertising Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Programmatic Advertising Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Programmatic Advertising Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Programmatic Advertising Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Programmatic Advertising Market, Segmentation By Media Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Audio Ads

DOOH

Digital Display

Social Ads

Video Ads

6.2. Global Programmatic Advertising Market, Segmentation By Device, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Mobile

Desktop

6.3. Global Programmatic Advertising Market, Segmentation By Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

SMBs

Large Enterprises

6.4. Global Programmatic Advertising Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Education

Media And Entertainment

Retail

Travel

7. Programmatic Advertising Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Programmatic Advertising Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Programmatic Advertising Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion



