Nootropics Market Growth & Share by 2028 | Company Profiles, Top Regions, Latest Technology, Investment Opportunities, Future Trends | Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin, Cost Analysis

Pune, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nootropics market report is knowledge and experience shared by industry experts to take correct decisions for manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain-related companies. The report includes a worldwide study with top players in the market, growth in the near future, revenue and share in the market, challenges, and opportunities in the past and future.

Nootropics market report offers segmentation by product type, application, regional breakup, market size, volume, and value. This report has delivered the key development plans, such as innovative trends and expansions, strengthening of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product invention, and geographical development, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence.

Nootropics, also known as cognitive enhancers, are drugs and natural extracts that improve cognitive function, such as memory, creativity, and motivation of healthy individuals.

The global Nootropics market size was valued at USD 14161.92 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.33% during the forecast period, reaching USD 31623.72 million by 2027

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

Key players in the global market include: -

AlternaScript LLC

Onnit Labs LLC

Purelife Bioscience Co. Ltd.

Nootrobox, Inc.

Accelerated Intelligence, Inc.

Nootropic Source

Powder City LLC

Clarity Nootropics

Peak Nootropics

Segmentation by Types: -

Capsules/Tablets

Powder

Drinks

Others

Segmentation by Applications: -

Offline

Online

COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence Analysis: -

The readers in the section will understand how the Nootropics market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic, post-pandemic, and Russia-Ukraine War. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behavior, supply chain management, export and import, and production.

