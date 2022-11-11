Global Anti-Jamming Markets Report 2022-2026 & 2031 - Higher Allocation of Defense Budgets is Expected to Boost Demand for Anti-jamming Products

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Jamming Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global anti-jamming market is expected to grow from $3.88 billion in 2021 to $4.24 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.27%. The anti-jamming market is expected to grow to $6.40 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.83%.



The anti-jamming market consists of the sale of anti-jamming products and services by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that refers to a device or system used to prevent jamming in communications or electronic devices. Anti-jamming systems or devices protect electronic receivers from interference and intentional jamming. These products protect weak positions in modern infrastructure systems including battlefield systems, ensuring continuous operations of GPS systems in high-frequency jamming areas.



The main receiver types of anti-jamming include military and government-grade, and commercial transportation grades. Military and government-grade anti-jamming refers to a military-grade device that safeguards battlefield systems by assuring the continued operation of critical timing systems in the event of high radio frequency (RF) jamming.

The different technologies used in anti-jamming systems include nulling, beam steering, and civilian techniques. These systems are widely used in flight control, surveillance & reconnaissance, position, navigation & timing, targeting, casualty evacuation, and other are applications



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the anti-jamming market in 2021 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the anti-jamming market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increasing allotment of higher military & defense budgets by most governments are the significant factor driving the growth of the anti-jamming market. The governments of different countries are allotting more money to the military and defense to enhance the nation's security and establish technically advanced military bases with innovative machinery and defense systems.

This higher allocation of defense budgets is expected to boost demand for anti-jamming products, as it is one of the significant ways to enhance the nation's security in sensitive environments. In the United States, defense spending makes up $754 billion of the $7.2 trillion annual budget for 2022, which is approximately 10.5% of the US budget.

Similarly, in India, for the 2022-2023 budget, the government increased the Ministry of Defense's (MoD) budget allocations by 9.8% to approximately $70.6 billion (INR 5.25 trillion). These increasing military and defense budgets are expected to increase demand for anti-jamming products during the forecast period.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the anti-jamming market. The key players in the anti-jamming sector are focusing on bringing advanced anti-jamming systems to meet end-customer demands and strengthen their position in the market.

Major players in the anti-jamming market are

BAE Systems

Cobham Ltd

Thales Group

Collins Aerospace

infiniDome

L3Harris Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp

Mayflower Communications

Novatel Inc

HEXAGON

Navcours Co Ltd

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd

Hertz Systems

Forsberg Services Ltd

Meteksan Defense

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Anti-Jamming Market Characteristics



3. Anti-Jamming Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Anti-Jamming



5. Anti-Jamming Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Anti-Jamming Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Anti-Jamming Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Anti-Jamming Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Anti-Jamming Market, Segmentation By Receiver Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Military and Government Grade

Commercial Transportation Grade

6.2. Global Anti-Jamming Market, Segmentation By Technique, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Nulling Technique

Beam Steering Technique

Civilian Technique

6.3. Global Anti-Jamming Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Flight Control

Surveillance & Reconnaissance

Position, Navigation, & Timing

Targeting

Casualty Evacuation

Others

7. Anti-Jamming Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Anti-Jamming Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Anti-Jamming Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ipbt16

Attachment