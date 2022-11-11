Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market Projected to Surpass US$ 94220 million and Grow at a CAGR of 22.8% During the 2022-2028 Forecast Timeframe [114 Pages Report]

Pune, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global market for Hyper Converged Infrastructure estimated at US$ 27540 million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 94220 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 22.8% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

"Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market" Insights 2022 By Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2028. The global Hyper Converged Infrastructure market size is projected to reach multi million by 2028, in comparison to 2022, with unexpected CAGR during the forecast period, the Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market Report Contains 114 Pages Including Full TOC, Tables & Figures, and Chart with In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.

Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market - Covid-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis:

We have been tracking the direct impact of COVID-19 on this market, as well as the indirect impact from other industries. This report analyzes the impact of the pandemic on the Hyper Converged Infrastructure market from a Global and Regional perspective. The report outlines the market size, market characteristics, and market growth for Hyper Converged Infrastructure industry, categorized by type, application, and consumer sector. In addition, it provides a comprehensive analysis of aspects involved in market development before and after the Covid-19 pandemic. Report also conducted a PESTEL analysis in the industry to study key influencers and barriers to entry.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

It also provides accurate information and cutting-edge analysis that is necessary to formulate an ideal business plan, and to define the right path for rapid growth for all involved industry players. With this information, stakeholders will be more capable of developing new strategies, which focus on market opportunities that will benefit them, making their business endeavors profitable in the process.

Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market - Competitive and Segmentation Analysis:

This Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market report offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2017-2022. The report also includes company description, major business, Hyper Converged Infrastructure product introduction, recent developments and Hyper Converged Infrastructure sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major players covered in the Hyper Converged Infrastructure market report are:

Nutanix

Simplivity

Pivot3

Atlantis Computing

Dell EMC

Stratoscale

VMWare

Cisco Systems

Scale Computing

Nimboxx

Huawei Technologies

Short Summery About Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market :

The Global Hyper Converged Infrastructure market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2022 and 2028. In 2021, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Report Overview

The USA market for Hyper Converged Infrastructure is estimated to increase from $ million in 2022 to reach $ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period of 2023 through 2028.

The China market for Hyper Converged Infrastructure is estimated to increase from $ million in 2022 to reach $ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period of 2023 through 2028.

The Europe market for Hyper Converged Infrastructure is estimated to increase from $ million in 2022 to reach $ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period of 2023 through 2028.

The global key manufacturers of Hyper Converged Infrastructure include Nutanix, Simplivity, Pivot3, Atlantis Computing, Dell EMC, Stratoscale, VMWare, Cisco Systems and Scale Computing, etc. In 2021, the global top five players had a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Hyper Converged Infrastructure production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Hyper Converged Infrastructure by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.

Report Scope

This latest report researches the industry structure, capacity, production, sales (consumption), revenue, price and gross margin. Major producers' production locations, market shares, industry ranking and profiles are presented. The primary and secondary research is done in order to access up-to-date government regulations, market information and industry data. Data were collected from the Hyper Converged Infrastructure manufacturers, distributors, end users, industry associations, governments' industry bureaus, industry publications, industry experts, third party database, and our in-house databases.

This report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional Hyper Converged Infrastructure market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global Hyper Converged Infrastructure market and current trends within the industry.

Key Companies Covered

In this section of the report, the researchers have done a comprehensive analysis of the prominent players operating and the strategies they are focusing on to combat the intense competition. Company profiles and market share analysis of the prominent players are also provided in this section. Additionally, the specialists have done an all-encompassing analysis of each player. They have also provided reliable sales, revenue, price, market share and rank data of the manufacturers for the period 2017-2022. With the assistance of this report, key players, stakeholders, and other participants will be able to stay abreast of the recent and upcoming developments in the business, further enabling them to make efficient choices.

Report further studies the market development status and future Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Hyper Converged Infrastructure market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

On the basis of product type this report displays the production, revenue, price and market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

10Gb

40Gb

Other

Hyper Converged Infrastructure

On the basis of the end users/applications this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

BFSI

Government

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare & Life Science

Other

Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market - Regional Analysis:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Hyper Converged Infrastructure in these regions, from 2015 to 2027, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the global ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa ) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Hyper Converged Infrastructure?

) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Hyper Converged Infrastructure? Who are the global key manufacturers of the Hyper Converged Infrastructure Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Hyper Converged Infrastructure market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Hyper Converged Infrastructure Industry?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Hyper Converged Infrastructure market?

What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Hyper Converged Infrastructure along with the manufacturing process of Hyper Converged Infrastructure?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Hyper Converged Infrastructure market?

Economic impact on the Hyper Converged Infrastructure industry and development trend of the Hyper Converged Infrastructure industry.

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of the Hyper Converged Infrastructure market?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Hyper Converged Infrastructure market, and how they are expected to impact the market?

What is the Hyper Converged Infrastructure market size at the regional and country-level?

Our research analysts will help you to get customized details for your report, which can be modified in terms of a specific region, application or any statistical details. In addition, we are always willing to comply with the study, which triangulated with your own data to make the market research more comprehensive in your perspective.

Detailed TOC of Global Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market Research Report 2022

1 Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Hyper Converged Infrastructure

1.2 Hyper Converged Infrastructure Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.3 Hyper Converged Infrastructure Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Hyper Converged Infrastructure Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Hyper Converged Infrastructure Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Hyper Converged Infrastructure Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Hyper Converged Infrastructure Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Hyper Converged Infrastructure Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Hyper Converged Infrastructure Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Hyper Converged Infrastructure Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Hyper Converged Infrastructure Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Hyper Converged Infrastructure Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Hyper Converged Infrastructure Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Hyper Converged Infrastructure Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.5 Manufacturers Hyper Converged Infrastructure Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Hyper Converged Infrastructure Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Hyper Converged Infrastructure Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Hyper Converged Infrastructure Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.4 North America Hyper Converged Infrastructure Production

3.4.1 North America Hyper Converged Infrastructure Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.4.2 North America Hyper Converged Infrastructure Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.5 Europe Hyper Converged Infrastructure Production

3.5.1 Europe Hyper Converged Infrastructure Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Europe Hyper Converged Infrastructure Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.6 China Hyper Converged Infrastructure Production

3.6.1 China Hyper Converged Infrastructure Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.6.2 China Hyper Converged Infrastructure Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.7 Japan Hyper Converged Infrastructure Production

3.7.1 Japan Hyper Converged Infrastructure Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.7.2 Japan Hyper Converged Infrastructure Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

4 Global Hyper Converged Infrastructure Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Hyper Converged Infrastructure Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Hyper Converged Infrastructure Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Hyper Converged Infrastructure Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Hyper Converged Infrastructure Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Hyper Converged Infrastructure Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Hyper Converged Infrastructure Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 China Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Hyper Converged Infrastructure Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Segment by Type

5.1 Global Hyper Converged Infrastructure Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Hyper Converged Infrastructure Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.3 Global Hyper Converged Infrastructure Price by Type (2017-2022)

6 Segment by Application

6.1 Global Hyper Converged Infrastructure Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.2 Global Hyper Converged Infrastructure Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.3 Global Hyper Converged Infrastructure Price by Application (2017-2022)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Company

7.1.1 Hyper Converged Infrastructure Corporation Information

7.1.2 Hyper Converged Infrastructure Product Portfolio

7.1. CHyper Converged Infrastructure Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Company’s Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Company’s Recent Developments/Updates



8 Hyper Converged Infrastructure Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Hyper Converged Infrastructure Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Hyper Converged Infrastructure

8.4 Hyper Converged Infrastructure Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Hyper Converged Infrastructure Distributors List

9.3 Hyper Converged Infrastructure Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Hyper Converged Infrastructure Industry Trends

10.2 Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market Drivers

10.3 Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market Challenges

10.4 Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Hyper Converged Infrastructure by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Hyper Converged Infrastructure Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Hyper Converged Infrastructure Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Hyper Converged Infrastructure Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Hyper Converged Infrastructure Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Hyper Converged Infrastructure

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Hyper Converged Infrastructure by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Hyper Converged Infrastructure by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Hyper Converged Infrastructure by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Hyper Converged Infrastructure by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2023-2028)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Hyper Converged Infrastructure by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Hyper Converged Infrastructure by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Hyper Converged Infrastructure by Type (2023-2028)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Hyper Converged Infrastructure by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.1 Global Forecasted Production of Hyper Converged Infrastructure by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Hyper Converged Infrastructure by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.3 Global Forecasted Price of Hyper Converged Infrastructure by Application (2023-2028)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

Continued….

