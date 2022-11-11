In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market to Hit $18.6 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report " In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market by Product (Assays (Western Blot, Tissue Culture), Equipment, Consumables, Software), Toxicity Endpoints (ADME, Skin Irritation, Cytotoxicity), Technology, Method, Industry (Pharma, Biotech) - Global Forecast to 2027", The in vitro toxicology testing market is projected to reach USD 18.6 billion by 2027 from USD 11.2 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 18.6 billion by 2027 CAGR 10.8% Historical Data 2019-2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product & Service, By Technology, By Toxicity Endpoint & Test, By Industry, By Method, and By Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

The increasing focus of the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries on using in vitro methods for product testing along with the improving in silico methods for predictive toxicology studies are also expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players in this market.

The global in vitro toxicology testing market is consolidated at the top with a large number of leading market players based in developed countries. The prominent players in this market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), General Electric Company (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Merck KGaA (Germany), Charles River Laboratories International (US), Catalent (US), Evotec (UK), Promega Corporation (US), and Gentronix Limited (UK). Due to the intense competition in the market, major market players are increasingly focusing on expanding their geographic presence into the high growth emerging markets and strengthening their competitiveness in the market.

The in vitro toxicology testing market is segmented based on the product and service, method, industry, technology, toxicity endpoint & test, and region. Based on product and service, the software segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the in vitro toxicology testing market during the forecast period. Growth in this segment is driven largely by the growing use of assays to make up the basic screening mutagenicity properties of various chemicals and substances.

Based on technologies used in in vitro toxicology testing, the market is divided into cell culture technologies, high-throughput technologies, and toxicogenomics. The cell culture technologies segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the fact that it is the most preferred technique for toxicity testing, being capable of mimicking in vivo conditions.

The in vitro toxicology testing market by method is mainly segmented into cellular assays, biochemical assays, in silico models, and ex vivo models. The in-silico models are expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing use of computer-aided models for toxicological research by integrating modern computing with molecular biology.

Based on industry, the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industry segment held the largest share of the market in 2021, owing to factors such as the mandatory preclinical safety evaluation for drug registration coupled with the rising investments in the research of new molecules to meet the current and future healthcare challenges.

Geographical Growth Scenario:

Geographically, the in vitro toxicology testing market in Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market. The high growth of this regional market is attributed primarily to factors such as increasing pharmaceutical drug pipeline, the growing emergence of CROs, opposition to animal testing resulting in the use of alternate methods, and growing consumer awareness of product safety.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the in vitro toxicology testing market include Thermo fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), General Electric Company (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Merck KGaA (Germany), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (US), Catalent, Inc. (US), Evotec (UK), SGS S.A. (Switzerland), QIAGEN (Germany), Promega Corporation (US), Gentronix Limited (UK), BioIVT (US), and MB Research Laboratories (US).

