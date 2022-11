Automotive NVH Materials Market to be Valued at US$ 7.4 billion by 2027 Globally, at a CAGR of 3.7%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Automotive NVH Materials Market size is projected to reach USD 7.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.7% from USD 6.2 billion in 2022, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The automotive NVH materials market is primarily driven by the increasing use of different types of materials such as thermoplastic polymer, engineering resin, and others which includes rubbers, textile materials in products that are used as automotive NVH material in the automotive industry for the different automotive parts such as automotive interior and exterior. Moreover, it is also driven by the rapidly developing industrial sector in emerging economies such as China, India, Mexico and Brazil.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=227596009

Browse in-depth TOC on "Automotive NVH Materials Market”

314 - Market Data Tables

56- Figures

266- Pages

List of Key Players in Automotive NVH Materials Market:

DuPont De Nemours, Inc. (U.S.) BASF SE (Germany) Sumitomo Riko Company Limited (Japan) Covestro AG. (Germany) Dow Inc. (U.S.) Others

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Automotive NVH Materials Market:

Drivers: Increased demand for cars in emerging markets Restraints: Installation of active noise control systems Opportunity: Growing interest in battery powered and hybrid vehicles Challenges: NVH materials increases overall vehicle weight

Key Findings of the Study:

By Material Type, Thermoplastic Polymer is projected to grow at fastest CAGR, in terms of volume, during the forecast period” By Vehicle Type, Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial vehicles segment is projected to grow at fastest CAGR, in terms of volume, during the forecast period. By Region, North America is expected to be the second largest market following Asia Pacific for automotive NVH material market, during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=227596009

“Thermoplastic Polymer is projected to grow at fastest CAGR, in terms of volume, during the forecast period”

Thermoplastic Polymers are projected to be the fastest growing segment, in terms of volume, during the forecast period. These polymers are extensively used as preliminary material in the manufacture of NVH products which are used in automotive applications for interior, exterior, Engine, chassis and different other automotive parts, wherein the property of controlling NVH levels is a major concern.

“Heavy Commercial vehicles segment is projected to grow at fastest CAGR, in terms of volume, during the forecast period.”

Heavy Commercial vehicle type is projected to be the fastest growing segment in global automotive NVH material market, in terms of volume, during the forecast period. Because of the increase in infrastructure projects in emerging markets has led to an increased need for mass transportation of supplies and raw materials. The need for mass transportation has led to an increase in the demand for HCV, thus driving the demand for automotive NVH materials.

Request 10% Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=227596009

“North America is expected to be the second largest market following Asia Pacific for automotive NVH material market, during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume.”

North America is the most promising regional market for polymers and related industries, including automotive NVH material. The U.S. dominates the North American automotive NVH materials market with maximum share. Canada and Mexico are the other major automotive NVH materials markets in the region. The factor that is contributing to the growth of the North American automotive NVH materials market are associations, such as FMVSS, CMVSS, and NHTSA, which regulate the vehicle and road safety norms in the U.S. and Canada.

Browse Adjacent Markets Foam and Insulation Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports: