NOTICE REGARDING ORKELA UAB FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE 9-MONTH PERIOD OF 2022

UAB „Orkela“ (hereinafter – the Company) is a private limited liability company registered with the State Enterprise Centre of Registers on 24 September 2015.

Office address: Jogailos st. 4, Vilnius. The Company has no branches or representative offices.

The principal activity of the Company is real estate development and construction. The Company owns a land plot and building complex in Vilnius, at Vasario 16 st. 1.The Company is developing the educational and hospitality real estate complex near Vilnius Church and Monastery of Apostles St. Philip and St. Jacob. The expected completion

date is in year 2023.

Highlights of 2022 first three quarters‘ events:

■ In January and June 2022 the Company issued 5 000 units of secured non-convertible bonds each period with a par value of EUR 1 000. Total nominal value of the bonds is EUR 10 million.

■ During the first three quarters of 2022 the Company invested EUR 8,8 million in the development of the project. During this period the Company incurred EUR 182 thousand costs, related to the project development and EUR 668 thousand of project financing costs.

■ As of 30 September 2022 the Comapny‘s assets amount to EUR 18 573 thousand (31 December 2021 – EUR 9 456 thousand).

LTC (Loan to cost ratio) ratio on 30 September 2022 was 40,27%.

In October 2022 the Company issued additional 215 units of secured non-convertible bonds, with a par value of EUR 1 000.

Manager of UAB „Orkela“

Anastasija Pocienė

Anastasija.Pociene@lordslb.lt

+370 671 16 232

