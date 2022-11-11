Digital Twin Market Is On The Rise In The Next 10 Years - Report Comparison on Douglas Insights

Isle of Man, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Twin Market by 2018-2027 | Demand, Trends, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Competitive Situation | Key Players, Types, Applications, Regional Analysis

Douglas Insights has analyzed various aspects of the Digital Twin Market and revealed the changes in market trends due to the increased use of digital twin technology in the manufacturing and healthcare industries. Its comparison engine has many research articles and reports, making it possible for several experts, analysts, and researchers to obtain essential information relating to key growth drivers and market restraints to make predictions and provide reports offering many insights into the global recycling market. The digital tool effectively compares all existing research and Publisher Ratings, Table of Contents, and Publication Dates.

The global Digital Twin Market is anticipated to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 60.6% from 2018 to 2027. The use of digital twin technology in the manufacturing industry, which has helped streamline supply chain operations, and the use of digital twin technology in the healthcare industry are anticipated to drive market growth.

As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, trade restrictions and regulations were tightened, resulting in the shutdown of numerous manufacturing facilities and global supply chain disruptions. This resulted in the temporary stagnation of the Digital Twin Market, particularly due to the automotive and infrastructure industries' shutdowns. However, the pandemic's effects were mitigated when the healthcare industry adopted Digital Twin technology. After Covid-19, the market is anticipated to experience substantial expansion.

Market Drivers

The primary driver of the Digital Twin Market is the increased use of Digital Twin technology by manufacturing industries to reduce their operating costs and improve supply chain operations. By utilising Digital Twin technology, manufacturers can work with a digital prototype of the product they are creating and digitally test and optimise it during the design phase. In addition to product manufacturing, the manufacturing industry can use Digital Twin technology to comprehend supply chain behaviour and develop contingency plans.

Despite the fact that the Digital Twin Market is anticipated to expand significantly over the next five years, there is still an important factor to consider: Digital Twin technology requires substantial expenditures. For example, if a manufacturing company is using Digital Twin technology but does not have accompanying technologies needed, such as computer-aided design (CAD), model-based system engineering (MBSE), virtual reality (VR), etc., then it would have to bear extensive costs. This can be a significant deterrent for manufacturers interested in adopting the technology.

Nevertheless, the growing interest in real-time data analytics for Digital Twin technologies presents an exciting opportunity for the market. The outcome of digital models that can incorporate a simulation of the real world using data such as time and context would be truly unique. With a greater emphasis on real-time data analytics, digital models' diagnostics and predictions would be more accurate.

Large shares of the Digital Twin Market are held by the Automotive and Transportation, Energy and Utilities, Infrastructure, Healthcare, and Aerospace industries. The product design and development applications segment utilises Digital Twin technologies the most.

Key players

North America held the largest regional market share, with many of the market’s key players being situated in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Some of the key players include Microsoft (US), Amazon Web Services (US), Siemens (Germany), General Electric (US), and ANSYS (US).

Digital Twin Market Report Coverage

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 $XXBN Market Size Projection in 2028 $XX BN CAGR (2018-2028) XX % Largest Market North America Growth Drivers The increased use of Digital Twin technology by the manufacturing industries, The rising interest in real-time data analytics regarding Digital Twin technologies. Segmentation By Technology (IoT & IIot, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, And Mixed Reality, Big Data Analytics And 5G), Type (Product Digital Twin, Process Digital Twin And System Digital Twin), By Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Home And Commercial, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Oil & Gas And Others) Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Europe (U.K, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe), APAC (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of Asia Pacific), ME (GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East) & Africa (South Africa, North Africa and Central Africa) Key Companies Covered Microsoft (US), Amazon Web Services (US), Siemens (Germany), General Electric (US), and ANSYS (US).

Segmentations

By Technology:

IoT & IIot

Blockchain

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and Mixed Reality

Big Data Analytics

5G

By Type:

Product Digital Twin

Process Digital Twin

System Digital Twin

By Industry:

Aerospace & Defense





Automotive & Transportation

Home and Commercial

Healthcare

Energy & Utilities

Oil & Gas

Others

Key questions answered in this report

COVID 19 impact analysis on global Digital Twin industry.

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Digital Twin market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

What is driving Digital Twin market?

What are the key challenges to market growth?

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Digital Twin market?

Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report

Statistics on Digital Twin and spending worldwide

Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Digital Twin across industries

Notable developments going on in the industry

Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Digital Twin Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Digital Twin Market, by Technology, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Digital Twin Market, by Type, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Digital Twin Market, by Industry, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption



Chapter 2. Global Digital Twin Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates



Chapter 3. Global Digital Twin Market Dynamics

3.1. Digital Twin Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities



Chapter 4. Global Digital Twin Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion



Chapter 5. Global Digital Twin Market, by Technology

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Digital Twin Market by Technology, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Digital Twin Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Digital Twin Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. IoT & IIot

5.4.2. Blockchain

5.4.3. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

5.4.4. Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and Mixed Reality

5.4.5. Big Data Analytics

5.4.6. 5G



Chapter 6. Global Digital Twin Market, by Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Digital Twin Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Digital Twin Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Digital Twin Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Product Digital Twin

6.4.2. Process Digital Twin

6.4.3. System Digital Twin

…………….. ToC continued

