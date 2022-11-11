LambdaTest Launches Automation Testing for OTT Streaming Devices

San Francisco, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LambdaTest , a leading continuous quality testing cloud platform, today announced the launch of its cloud-based automation testing offering for OTT streaming devices.



LambdaTest will offer Fire TV, Apple TV, and Roku TV as part of the offering. With advanced features like parallel testing, remote control management, Appium integration, localization testing, and easy debugging, enterprises can thoroughly test their digital offerings.

“With OTT platforms proliferating and becoming the center of the entertainment world, automation testing is more important than ever for OTT players. One small bug can spoil the entire viewing experience. But, maintaining an in-house OTT testing setup is really hard,” said Mayank Bhola, co-founder and head of product, LambdaTest. “With OTT streaming devices on LambdaTest cloud, now enterprises can start performing automation testing to test their apps without managing the infrastructure in-house. Enterprises can now improve developer feedback time, up their customer experience, and more importantly, ensure a quicker time to market.”

LambdaTest has also recently launched HyperExecute , a next-gen smart test orchestration platform that helps testers and developers run end-to-end automation tests at the fastest speed possible.

To know more about LambdaTest’s automation offering for OTT streaming devices, please visit- https://www.lambdatest.com/test-on-smart-tv

About LambdaTest



LambdaTest is a continuous quality testing cloud platform that helps developers and testers ship code faster. Over 10,000+ customers and 1+ million users across 130+ countries rely on LambdaTest for their testing needs.

LambdaTest platform provides secure, scalable, and insightful test orchestration for customers at different points in their DevOps (CI/CD) lifecycle:-

● Browser & App Testing Cloud allows users to run both manual and automated tests of web and mobile apps across 3000+ different browsers, real devices, and operating system environments.



● HyperExecute helps customers run and orchestrate test grids in the cloud for any framework and programming language at blazing-fast speeds to cut down on quality test time, helping developers build software faster.