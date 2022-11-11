Insights on the Pressure Washer Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Karcher, Nilfisk, Bosch and Briggs & Stratton Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pressure Washer Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In the pressure washer market, the US is the leading country globally. The cleaning industry is constantly evolving with micro and macro environmental factors. It is also externally shaped based on the equipment and technology available in the market. With considerable business models and operation techniques upgrades, the market can witness further traction supported by stringent protocols and corporate policies.

Improving living standards and growing cleaning requirements, especially in the emerging economies of APAC and Latin America, are primarily driving the cleaning equipment market. Regarding power sources, pressure washers can be categorized into electric, gas, battery-powered, or others. Pressure washers find a significant adoption in residential applications where vehicle cleaning, garden tool cleaning, and swimming pool maintenance are major revenue drivers.



Technological Advancements

Integrating AI technologies with cleaning equipment helps maximize productivity with minimum effort. The AI-powered robotic pressure washer understands the operating environment and takes action accordingly. AI technology enables the robotic pressure washer to make decisions and determine the best cleaning path.

Manufacturers of modern pressure washers have partnered with AI development corporations to create pressure washers with AI features. These machines know when to shut off automatically to prevent wastage of water. The pressure washer is inbuilt with various sensors such as ultrasonic sensors that ensure that the vehicle is automatically detected, and the washing beam moves across all surfaces without making contact.

The sensor function is not affected by water spray or mist from the high-pressure nozzles. The sensors detect with a high degree of reliability, regardless of temperature, surface finish, and color, operating in adverse weather conditions, strong sunlight, and mist. While the encapsulated sensors themselves are water-resistant, they are entirely maintenance-free.



Market Dynamics: Key Trends, Drivers, and Restraints

Growing Demand for Professional Cleaning Services

The growth in professional contract cleaning services is expected to develop significant opportunities for the global pressure washer market. These commercial pressure washer services provide all types of domestic and commercial pressure washing facilities for tractors, sidewalks, bricks, concrete surfaces, farming equipment, buildings, cement structures, garages, parking lots, boats, tanks, and others.

A Surge in Residential & Commercial Applications

Pressure washers are highly versatile tools and can be used for several cleaning applications. These machines being portable and easy to use, can be used for domestic and heavy-duty commercial and industrial cleaning. Some major pressure washer applications include vehicle washing, paint stripping, and cleaning building exteriors, floors, and ceilings. However, with the latest technological innovations, several nozzles with varying water pressure can be used to clean almost every surface, ranging from lawns to garden tools, and furniture to fences. Thus, the growing end-user applications have driven the demand for pressure washers over the past few years.

Availability of Substitute Cleaning Methods

The rising adoption of alternative cleaning technologies such as foam-based cleaning, heat cleaning, sandblasting, vapor blasting, dry and wet ice blasting technique, or even traditional cleaning is a major challenge for the market's growth during the forecast period. Although pressure washers can be useful in cleaning dirt, paint, graffiti, oil, or grime from hard surfaces, they are not the ideal solution in most cases. Further, several cleaning companies offer cleaning of homes and walkways using traditional methods with industrial soap and regular hoses.

Key Questions Answered:

1. How big is the pressure washer market?

2. What is the growth rate of the pressure washer market?

3. Who are the key players in the global pressure washer market?

4. What are the growth factors in the global pressure washer market?

4. Which region accounted for the largest share in the global pressure washer market?



