The Worldwide Ship Spares and Equipment Industry is Projected to Reach $10.7 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ship Spares and Equipment Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global ship spares and equipment market attained a value of 8285.38 million in 2021. Aided by the growing international trade via sea route, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 4.31% between 2022 and 2027 to reach a value of USD 10,707.26 million by 2027.
Ship spares and equipment are defined as the components which support the or fix the structure of a ship. These equipment are used to enhance the quality of a ship and to save the ship by fixing the failed unit. Good quality ship is directly proportional to the quality of ship spares and equipment used. Ship spares and equipment, such as propulsion systems and auxiliary systems, are crucial for a ship to keep it safe, which is why the global ship spares and equipment market is witnessing a steady growth.
The thriving marine transport sector across the emerging economies, owing to the growing sea trade of merchandise, consumer goods, and electrical equipment, among others, is fuelling the demand for ship spares and equipment. In addition to this, the increasing deployment of bulk carriers due to the increasing transportation of heavy goods is further bolstering the demand for high quality ship spares and equipment.
Cargo vessels, on the other hand, are witnessing a steady demand to delivery chemicals, which is another crucial driving factor of the market. Chemicals can be hazardous and mishandling or faulty ship unit can lead to a great harm to the environment and sea life. In this regard, the growing trade of commercial and industrial chemicals is further bolstering the global ship spares and equipment market growth.
Geographically, North America holds a significant share of the market. The United States of America is the largest spender on military and defence and has been upgrading its naval fleet owing to the rise in geopolitical tensions. Hence, the upgradation of naval ships is likely to bolster the demand for ship spares and equipment.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope
3 Report Description
3.1 Market Definition and Outlook
3.2 Properties and Applications
3.3 Market Analysis
3.4 Key Players
4 Key Assumptions
5 Executive Summary
5.1 Overview
5.2 Key Drivers
5.3 Key Developments
5.4 Competitive Structure
5.5 Key Industrial Trends
6 Market Snapshot
6.1 Global
6.2 Regional
7 Opportunities and Challenges in the Market
8 Global Ship Spares and Equipment Market Analysis
8.1 Key Industry Highlights
8.2 Global Ship Spares and Equipment Historical Market (2017-2021)
8.3 Global Ship Spares and Equipment Market Forecast (2022-2027)
8.4 Global Ship Spares and Equipment Market by Product Type
8.4.1 Ship Fittings and Equipment
8.4.1.1 Market Share
8.4.1.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
8.4.1.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
8.4.2 Shipbuilding and Shipyard Industrial Equipment and Spare Parts
8.4.2.1 Market Share
8.4.2.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
8.4.2.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
8.4.3 Propulsion Systems and Equipment
8.4.3.1 Market Share
8.4.3.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
8.4.3.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
8.4.4 Auxiliary Systems and Equipment
8.4.4.1 Market Share
8.4.4.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
8.4.4.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
8.4.5 Ship Operation Equipment
8.4.5.1 Market Share
8.4.5.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
8.4.5.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
8.4.6 Rigging and Lifting Equipment
8.4.6.1 Market Share
8.4.6.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
8.4.6.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
8.4.7 Electrical and Electronic Equipment
8.4.7.1 Market Share
8.4.7.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
8.4.7.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
8.4.8 Others
8.5 Global Ship Spares and Equipment Market by Type
8.5.1 OEM
8.5.1.1 Market Share
8.5.1.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
8.5.1.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
8.5.2 Aftermarket
8.5.2.1 Market Share
8.5.2.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
8.5.2.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
8.6 Global Ship Spares and Equipment Market by Ship Type
8.6.1 Containers
8.6.1.1 Market Share
8.6.1.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
8.6.1.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
8.6.2 Bulk Carriers
8.6.2.1 Market Share
8.6.2.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
8.6.2.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
8.6.3 Transportation and General Cargo
8.6.3.1 Market Share
8.6.3.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
8.6.3.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
8.6.4 Cruise / Passengers Carriers
8.6.4.1 Market Share
8.6.4.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
8.6.4.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
8.6.5 Others
8.7 Global Ship Spares and Equipment Market by End Use
8.7.1 Cargo Ships
8.7.1.1 Market Share
8.7.1.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
8.7.1.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
8.7.2 Passengers Ships
8.7.2.1 Market Share
8.7.2.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
8.7.2.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
8.7.3 Defence Ships
8.7.3.1 Market Share
8.7.3.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
8.7.3.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
8.8 Global Ship Spares and Equipment Market by Region
8.8.1 North America
8.8.1.1 Market Share
8.8.1.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
8.8.1.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
8.8.2 Europe
8.8.2.1 Market Share
8.8.2.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
8.8.2.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
8.8.3 Asia Pacific
8.8.3.1 Market Share
8.8.3.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
8.8.3.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
8.8.4 Latin America
8.8.4.1 Market Share
8.8.4.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
8.8.4.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
8.8.5 Middle East and Africa
8.8.5.1 Market Share
8.8.5.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
8.8.5.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
9 North America Ship Spares and Equipment Market Analysis
9.1 United States of America
9.1.1 Market Share
9.1.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
9.1.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
9.2 Canada
9.2.1 Market Share
9.2.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
9.2.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
10 Europe Ship Spares and Equipment Market Analysis
10.1 Turkey
10.1.1 Market Share
10.1.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
10.1.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
10.2 Germany
10.2.1 Market Share
10.2.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
10.2.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
10.3 France
10.3.1 Market Share
10.3.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
10.3.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
10.4 Italy
10.4.1 Market Share
10.4.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
10.4.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
10.5 Norway
10.5.1 Market Share
10.5.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
10.5.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
10.6 Rest of Europe
11 Asia Pacific Ship Spares and Equipment Market Analysis
11.1 China
11.1.1 Market Share
11.1.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
11.1.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
11.2 Japan
11.2.1 Market Share
11.2.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
11.2.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
11.3 India
11.3.1 Market Share
11.3.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
11.3.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
11.4 ASEAN
11.4.1 Market Share
11.4.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
11.4.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
11.5 South Korea
11.5.1 Market Share
11.5.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
11.5.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
11.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
12 Latin America Ship Spares and Equipment Market Analysis
12.1 Brazil
12.1.1 Market Share
12.1.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
12.1.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
12.2 Argentina
12.2.1 Market Share
12.2.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
12.2.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
12.3 Mexico
12.3.1 Market Share
12.3.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
12.3.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
12.4 Rest of Latin America
13 Middle East and Africa Ship Spares and Equipment Market Analysis
13.1 Saudi Arabia
13.1.1 Market Share
13.1.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
13.1.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
13.2 United Arab Emirates
13.2.1 Market Share
13.2.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
13.2.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
13.3 South Africa
13.3.1 Market Share
13.3.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
13.3.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
13.4 Others
14 Market Dynamics
14.1 SWOT Analysis
14.1.1 Strengths
14.1.2 Weaknesses
14.1.3 Opportunities
14.1.4 Threats
14.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
14.2.1 Supplier's Power
14.2.2 Buyer's Power
14.2.3 Threat of New Entrants
14.2.4 Degree of Rivalry
14.2.5 Threat of Substitutes
14.3 Key Indicators for Demand
14.4 Key Indicators for Price
15 Value Chain Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Company Profiles
16.2.1 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd
16.2.1.1 Company Overview
16.2.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.2.1.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
16.2.1.4 Certifications
16.2.2 Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.
16.2.2.1 Company Overview
16.2.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.2.2.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
16.2.2.4 Certifications
16.2.3 Wartsila Corporation
16.2.3.1 Company Overview
16.2.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.2.3.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
16.2.3.4 Certifications
16.2.4 Fincantieri S.p.A
16.2.4.1 Company Overview
16.2.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.2.4.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
16.2.4.4 Certifications
16.2.5 MAN Energy Solutions SE
16.2.5.1 Company Overview
16.2.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.2.5.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
16.2.5.4 Certifications
16.2.6 Others
17 Key Trends and Developments in the Market
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o7x5yo