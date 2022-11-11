Biopolymer Films Market Size Will Attain USD 12.8 Billion by 2030 growing at 8.3% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

BEIJING, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Biopolymer Films Market Size accounted for USD 6.3 Billion in 2021 and is projected to occupy a market size of USD 12.8 Billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2030.



The growing demand for eco-friendly packaging among buyers has a significant impact on the overall biopolymer films market estimate. This has prompted plastic manufacturers and packaging sellers to shift their focus to biopolymer packaging and implement systems for marking and client security in the coming years. This shift toward natural packaging of premium food items, medicines, and other buyer merchandise will influence the overall development of the biopolymer films market. Furthermore, the establishment of consumable biopolymer films in the subsistence market will augment the overall business share over the estimated time period.

Biopolymer Films Market Statistics

Global biopolymer films market value was USD 6.3 Billion in 2021 and expected to grow at CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2030

Europe biopolymer films market revenue over 27% market share in 2021

Asia-Pacific biopolymer films market growth will record noteworthy CAGR of over 8.5% from 2022 to 2030

Among raw materials, PLA films sub-segment gathered more than 40% of the overall market share in 2021

Based on technologies, multilayer generated around 47% of the total market share

Technological advancements in ALD and multilayer films is a global biopolymer films market trend fueling the industry demand

Biopolymer Films Market Growth Factors

Growing adoption of synthetic-based films

Surging demand in packaging sector

Rising application in pharmaceutical applications





Biopolymer Films Market Report Coverage:

Market Biopolymer Films Market Biopolymer Films Market Size 2021 USD 6.3 Billion Biopolymer Films Market Forecast 2030 USD 12.8 Billion Biopolymer Films Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 8.3% Biopolymer Films Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Biopolymer Films Market Base Year 2021 Biopolymer Films Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Raw Materials, By Technology, By Product, By End-User, And By Geography Biopolymer Films Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Amcor, Braskem, NatureWorks, Taghleef, BioBag International, BASF, Toray Industries, Innovia Films, Industria Termoplastica Pavese, Plastic Union, Mondi Group, Evonik, KlöcknerPentaplast, and Avery Dennisonare. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Biopolymer Films Market Dynamics

Stringent controls opposing the use of manufactured or petrochemical-assembled films in sustenance packaging in light of the record of its antagonistic impacts if there is an occurrence of direct food contact will in the long run support product demand in the food and beverages packaging industry. This, in turn, will have a significant impact on the global biopolymer films market over the assessed period. The product includes benefits such as biocompatibility, eco-friendliness, and simple raw material accessibility. One of the primary issues confronting the global biopolymer films market is the generally exorbitant cost of bioplastics materials in comparison to Petro-plastics, while issues of value/consistency and thickness may impede overall business development sooner rather than later.

Biopolymer Films Market Segmentation

The global biopolymer films market is divided into raw material, technology, product, end-user, and region segments. The global biopolymer films market is divided into three categories based on raw material: bio-based microbial synthesized, synthetic, and partially bio-based. The global biopolymer films market is divided into sol-gel, atomic layer deposition (ALD), and multilayer segments based on technology. The global biopolymer films market is divided into PLA films, PHB films, PHA films, PVA films, polyamide films, mulch films, PBAT films, and others based on product. The global biopolymer films market is classified into food & beverage, home & personal care, medical & pharmaceutical, agriculture, and others. Furthermore, the global biopolymer films market is divided into Europe, Latin America, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Biopolymer Films Market Share

In 2021, the food and beverage segment made a strong showing, accounting for more than 41% of the global biopolymer films market share. These companies are used to monitor solidified poultry, which is wrapped in gelatin to slow the development of peroxidation in cut poultry meat once solidifying. Broadening requirement for bio-based food packaging materials, owing to stringent enactments imposed by the EPA and FDA, as well as growing buyer awareness of biodegradable products, will animate industry measures soon.

By 2030, the global biopolymer films market for agricultural applications is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7%. These businesses are frequently used for mulching, greenhouse components, and irrigation. Recently, these companies have been merged in manufactured plastics and glass alternatives in horticulture applications to reduce unfavorable environmental effects. This pattern is expected to aid general business development during the forecast period.

Biopolymer Films Market Regional Growth

Based on revenue, the North American biopolymer films market, led by the United States, was valued at more than USD 1 billion in 2018. The region's growth is primarily attributed to high product demand for food packaging applications. The United States is a significant bundled sustenance industry share beneficiary. In this regard, the region has critical product demand. Furthermore, the FDA's planned strict standards for food packaging applications in the United States will significantly aid the provincial business measure by 2030.

The Asia -Pacific region is a key supporter, with most extreme gains expected between 2022 and 2030. The region will see significant development opportunities, owing to rising product demand for food and reparative applications. Increased consumer spending on food, beverages, and beauty care products will also contribute to territorial growth over the forecasted time period.

Biopolymer Films Market Players

Amcor, Avery Dennison, BASF, Braskem, BioBag International, Evonik, Innovia Films, IndustriaTermoplastica Pavese, NatureWorks, Plastic Union, Mondi Group, KlöcknerPentaplast, Taghleef, and Toray Industries are key players in the global biopolymer films market.

