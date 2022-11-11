Aesthetic Implants Market Size to Hit US$ 8.03 Billion by 2030| Exhibit at a CAGR of 6.80% during the forecast period (2022-2030)

Pune, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global Aesthetic Implants Market is expected to clock US$ 8.03 billion by 2030, owing to rising awareness regarding the early detection of genetic diseases and the adoption of advanced technologies. The rapidly increasing adoption of digitalization due to growing urbanization is a major driver for the Aesthetic Implants Market. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Aesthetic Implants Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030

Market Drivers

The primary factor driving the growth of the global aesthetic implants market is that people are increasingly resorting to cosmetic operations to improve their looks and build confidence and self-esteem. This is mainly due to the growing awareness in the general population from proliferating social media via the internet. Recent advancements in the cosmetic business, combined with increased disposable money, are boosting the acceptance rate of aesthetic implants. The number of people who wish to get rid of aging signs, which is feasible with facial implants, is growing. Furthermore, the increased number of people with dental deformities is growing due to increased accidents globally and lifestyle practices, augmenting the demand for dental implants. Additionally, the elderly population is growing and accounting for a large share of dental procedures.

Excerpts from ‘by Product’

The global market for aesthetic implants is classified by product into

Dental Implants

Breast Implants

Face Implants

Others (Abdominal Implants, Upper And Lower Limb Implants)

The breast implant sector has dominated the market. This growth is primarily due to an increase in breast cancer cases. Furthermore, growing preference of women to improve their physical attractiveness in raising the breast implants segment. The dental implants segment is estimated to grow in the projected period due to rising demand for tooth replacements, higher awareness among individuals with dental disorders, and increased understanding of prosthetics.

Excerpts from ‘by Gender’

The market for cosmetic implants is divided into

Males

Females Based On Gender

Females dominate the market. The increased number of females undergoing aesthetic operations, mostly breast enlargement surgery and face enhancement treatments, is driving the market for aesthetic implants. Furthermore, technical developments raise public awareness of prosthetics. The demand for male aesthetic implants is expanding owing to the rising acceptance of testicular implants and pectoral or abdominal implantation surgery for an enhanced look.

Excerpts from ‘By End-user’

According to the end-users, the global market for aesthetic implants is bifurcated into

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

The hospital segment has dominated the market. The growth is attributed to an increased number of people undergoing cosmetic surgeries in hospitals. On the other hand, the specialty clinics segment is expected to show high growth in the forecast period due to the rising density of specialty clinics, increased number of cosmetic surgeons, and increased sales of cosmetic implants.

Excerpts from ‘By Region’

Regionally, the global aesthetic implants market has been segmented into

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of The World

North America has dominated the market due to trending aesthetic surgeries, increased disposable incomes, and technological advances. The European market for aesthetic implants is characterized by Increasing awareness of aesthetic treatments and increased disposable income in emerging nations. The increased awareness in the population and popularity of cosmetic operations may be mainly linked to the increased access to media and the internet. The Asia Pacific region is predicted to develop substantially. The increasing cancer prevalence and lifestyle changes drive the aesthetic implants market in this region. Moreover, increased hospital density and accelerating demand for cosmetic implants are increasing the Asia Pacific market growth.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some prominent players operating in the Aesthetic Implants Market are

Allergan Plc.

Sientra, Inc.

Surgiform Technologies LLC.

GC Aesthetics Plc.

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Institut Straumann AG

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics Gmbh

Sientra Inc.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.

Stryker Corp. And Among Others.

