Savage Recognized as a Military Friendly® Employer for the Fifth Consecutive Year

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savage, a global provider of industrial logistics infrastructure and supply chain services, announced today that it has earned the 2023 Gold Military Friendly® Employer designation. This is the fifth consecutive year Savage has been recognized as a Military Friendly® Employer for its commitment to recruiting, retaining and advancing veterans.

“We’re thankful for the service and sacrifice of all military veterans, and we’re particularly grateful to our Savage Patriots and their families,” said Kirk Aubry, Savage president and CEO. “As a company founded by a WWII veteran, we appreciate the significant contributions Team Members with military experience make for our team and our Customers. Skills and experience gained in the military translate well to our business, and more than eight percent of our Team Members are veterans or on active reserve.”

This year, Savage introduced a new Uniformed Services Time Off (USTO) program to assist Team Members who are Reservists or members of the National Guard, providing up to 10 days of paid time off per year when they attend required training or perform other short-term duties. The company also implemented a Uniformed Services Differential Pay (USDP) program to support Team Members who are called up to active duty by bridging any gap between their military pay and Savage pay. Savage also continued financial support to the Utah Veterans Alliance to help provide needed resources for veterans, and Team Member volunteers will again participate in the Wreaths Across America program to remember our fallen U.S. veterans and honor those who serve.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly® Employer designation are evaluated using public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Over a thousand companies participated in the 2023 Military Friendly® survey.

“Companies earning the Military Friendly® Employers designation create and elevate the standard for military programs across the globe; they have invested in substantive programs to recruit, retain and advance the veterans and service members within their organizations,” said Kayla Lopez, Director of Military Partnerships, Military Friendly®. “To them, hiring veterans and servicemembers is more than just the right thing to do, it makes good business sense.”

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization’s survey score with an assessment of the organization’s ability to meet thresholds for Applicant, New Hire Retention, Employee Turnover, and Promotion & Advancement of veterans and military employees.

Savage will be showcased along with other 2023 Military Friendly® Employers in the December issue of G.I. Jobs® magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.com. For more information about career opportunities for veterans at Savage, visit savageservices.com/careers/veterans.

About Savage

In business for 76 years, Savage is a privately held, global provider of industrial logistics infrastructure and supply chain services, with approximately 4,500 Team Members in over 200 locations. Our Customers and Partners count on us to safely and sustainably move and manage what is essential to their business. We enable our Customers and Partners to Feed the World, Power Our Lives and Sustain the Planet. www.savageservices.com/savage-companies

Attachments