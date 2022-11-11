Crown Electrokinetics Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Electrokinetics Corp . (NASDAQ: CRKN) (“Crown” or the “Company”), a leading smart glass technology company, will report its financial results for the Third Quarter 2022 today, Friday, November 11, 2022.

Doug Croxall, Crown CEO and Chairman, “We are pleased to recently have capitalized the Company in a difficult macro environment. This new capital will allow Crown to deliver its first-generation product, while also providing us with the runway to continue negotiating debt capital, which the Company will require to initiate our next phase of manufacturing. We remain active in those discussions which once completed, would allow us to build our new roll-to-roll lines enabling us to produce film at widths ranging between 12 inches and 72 inches.”

Corporate Updates During and Subsequent to the Third Quarter 2022

Generation 1.0 smart window inserts expected to be delivered in Q1 of 2023

Raised $4 million of equity

Advancing towards expected closing on $30 million debt facility

Working with two additional customers for generation 1.0 smart window delivery

Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended June 30, 2022

Net Loss: Net loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, was $3.1 million which included $0.5 million of non-cash stock-based compensation expense. This Net loss was $2.6 million lower than the $5.7 million recorded during the quarter ended September 30, 2021, which included $3.1 million of non-cash compensation.

Operating Expenses: Operating Expenses were $3.1 million comprising $0.5 million of non-cash stock-based compensation, $1.7 million of payroll expense, $0.3 million in consulting and professional fees, and $0.6 million of operating overhead.

Cash Position: For the three months ended September 30, 2022, the Company deployed $2.1 million of cash for operations and raised $1.5 million from financing activities. As of September 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents were $0.3 million while the Company has access to a $10 million standby letter of credit as well as a $3.5 million At-the-Market offering. Subsequent to September 30, 2022 the Company raised a further $4.0 million in capital.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

To participate in this event, please log-on or dial-in approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.

Date: November 11, 2022

Time: 11:00 a.m. EST

Toll Free: 1-877-451-6152

International: 1-201-389-0879

Conference ID: 13734239

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1581306&tp_key=3178854a7a

Conference Call Replay Information

Toll-free: 1-844-512-2921

International: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin Number:13734239

Replay Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1581306&tp_key=3178854a7a

About Crown Electrokinetics

Crown is a smart glass technology company and the creator of DynamicTint™ We Make Your Glass Smarter™. Originally invented by Hewlett-Packard, our technology allows any glass surface to transition between clear and dark in seconds. At the core of our technology is a thin film that is powered by electrically charged pigment which not only replaces common window tints but is also a more sustainable alternative to traditional window treatments. With its unique ability to be retrofitted to existing glass, DynamicTint™ offers myriad benefits related to reducing carbon emissions. The company is supported by a robust patent portfolio.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and Crown Electrokinetic Corporation undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

This press release does not constitute a public offer of any securities for sale. Any securities offered privately will not be or have not been registered under the Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

Crown Electrokinetics

IR Email: info@crownek.com

Source: Crown Electrokinetics: www.crownek.com





CROWN ELECTROKINETICS CORP. Condensed Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 342 $ 6,130 Prepaid and other current assets 380 687 Total current assets 722 6,817 Property and equipment, net 1,416 895 Intangible assets, net 1,654 1,761 Right of use asset 1,971 - Other assets 403 179 TOTAL ASSETS $ 6,166 $ 9,652 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,211 $ 358 Accrued expenses 133 298 Lease liability - current portion 253 - Notes payable 8 8 Total current liabilities 1,605 664 Lease liability 1,815 - Total liabilities 3,420 664 Commitments and Contingencies (Note X) STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares outstanding - - Series A preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 300 shares authorized, 251 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31 2021 - - Series B preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 1,500 shares authorized, 1,443 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31 2021 - - Series C preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 600,000 shares authorized, 500,756 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 - - Series D preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 7,000 shares authorized, 1,058 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022; liquidation preference $1,081 as of September 30, 2022; No shares authorized, or outstanding, and no liquidiation peference as of December 31, 2021 - Common stock, par value $0.0001; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 18,523,072, and 14,530,126 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 2 1 Additional paid-in capital 88,597 82,677 Accumulated deficit (85,853) (73,690) Total stockholders' equity 2,746 8,988 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 6,166 $ 9,652

CROWN ELECTROKINETICS CORP. Condensed Statements of Operations Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 955 $ 787 $ 3,523 2,127 Selling, general and administrative 2,160 4,865 8,634 14,184 Total operating expenses 3,115 5,652 12,157 16,311 Loss from operations (3,115) (5,652) (12,157) (16,311) Other income (expense): Other income (expense) - (49) - (42) Interest expense (1) (2) (6) (535) Loss on exchange of notes payable for common stock and warrants - - - (6) Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt - - - (13,805) Change in fair value of warrant liability - - - (1,024) Change in fair value of derivative liability - - - (51) Total other income (expense) (1) (51) (6) (15,463) Net loss (3,116) (5,703) (12,163) (31,774) Cumulative dividends on Series D preferred stock (23) - (23) - Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (3,139) $ (5,703) $ (12,186) $ (31,774) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders $ (0.18) $ (0.39) $ (0.73) $ (2.32) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted: 17,644,188 14,510,818 16,646,616 13,669,445



