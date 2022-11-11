IVD Raw Materials Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Aalto Bio Reagents, Fapon Biotech, Fujirebio, Merck, F. Hoffmann-La Roche & Thermo Fisher

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IVD Raw Materials Market, By Product, By Technology, By End-User, and By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In vitro diagnostics can detect diseases/conditions, and can be used to monitor overall health to help cure, treat, and/or prevent diseases. In vitro diagnostics are utilized to diagnose a wide range of medical disorders, such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes, infectious disease, nephrology, autoimmune diseases, and HIV/AIDS. IVD are tests done on the blood sample or tissue sample that have been taken from the human body.

In short, IVD raw materials are used to determine the status of a person's health. The core raw materials of in vitro diagnostic (IVD) reagents/kits include antibodies, antigens, enzymes, etc., which are important determinants of the quality and effectiveness of the reagents/kits.



Market Dynamics:



The outbreak of COVID-19, high prevalence of chronic diseases, advanced technologies in in vitro diagnostic products, rise in use of point-of-care diagnostics, rising geriatric population, and growing significance of companion diagnostics are some major factors expected to boost the growth of the global IVD raw materials market during the forecast period.



In August 2021, Roche received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for VENTANA MMR RxDx Panel to identify dMMR solid tumor patients eligible for anti-PD-1 immunotherapy. Moreover, in May 2020, ERBA Diagnostics Mannheim GmbH announced the launch of its immunoassay-based kit, ErbaLisa COVID-19 ELISA kits, for the detection of IgG and IgM antibodies to SARS-CoV-2. In March 2020, Abbott launched the RealTime SARS-CoV-2 assay, a PCR-based test, for the diagnosis of COVID-19, and BioMedomics launched a point-of-care COVID-19 test that can detect antibodies in blood within 15 minutes.



Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global IVD raw materials market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2028), considering 2021 as the base year.

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market.

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players.

It profiles key players in the global IVD raw materials market based on the following parameters such as company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics.

The global IVD raw materials market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts.

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global IVD raw materials market.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global IVD Raw Materials Market By Product:

Antibodies & Antigens

Enzymes

Proteins

Biological Buffers

Others

Global IVD Raw Materials Market By Technology:

Clinical Chemistry

Immunochemistry

Molecular diagnostics

Others

Global IVD Raw Materials Market By End-User:

Pharma, Biotech & MedTech Companies

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Global IVD Raw Materials Market By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Company Profiles:

Aalto Bio Reagents

Fapon Biotech

Fujirebio

Merck KgaA

Hoffmann-La Roche

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

4. Global IVD Raw Materials Market Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

5. Global IVD Raw Materials Market, By Product, 2017-2028, (US$ Mn)

6. Global IVD Raw Materials Market, Technology, 2017-2028, (US$ Mn)

7. Global IVD Raw Materials Market, By End User, 2017-2028, (US$ Mn)

8. Global IVD Raw Materials Market, By Geography, 2017-2028, (US$ Mn)

9. Competitive Landscape

