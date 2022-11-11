Global Medical Tubing Market to Reach $21 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 11%

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Tubing Market Size, Segments, Outlook, and Revenue Forecast 2022-2028 by Material, Structure, Application, End-User, and Major Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Medical tubing is designed for a variety of medical or pharmaceutical-related applications that allows clinicians to administer devices and fluid or liquid and gas flow. Medical tubes are made from different materials such as polyvinyl chloride (PVC), silicon, polyethylene, and others and are available in a variety of shapes and sizes to meet the demand for medical tubing in various applications.



The type of material used to manufacture medical tubing plays an important role as incompatibility of material can lead to chemical alteration of medicines or drugs, binding of chemical or drug delivery to the patient, and other serious issues. Medical tubing has become the most supportive apparatus in the modern medical and healthcare industry.



According to this analysis, the Global Medical Tubing Market is expected to record a positive CAGR of ~11% during the forecast period (2022-2028) and is expected to reach nearly US$ 21 billion by 2028, owing to an increase in advancement in drug delivery system along with the rising prevalence of various diseases such as cardiovascular, respiratory, and other diseases.



The increasing demand for minimally invasive medical procedures over conventional surgical procedures, as these ensure benefits like low cost, quick recovery time, and lesser duration of hospital stays, is likely to boost the demand for the medical tubing market globally. The rising cases of various diseases including respiratory disease, cardiovascular diseases, digestive disorders, and others increase the demand for medical tubing as it requires complex surgeries, which is expected to aid the growth of the global medical tubing market.



The global medical tubing market faces challenges due to significant investments and delays in regulatory approvals for medical tubing.



The requirement of high investment for manufacturing medical tubing and intensive research and development process along with stringent regulation on medical tubing and delay in regulatory approvals is the most significant barrier to the growth of the global medical tubing industry.



Scope of the Report



The Medical Tubing Market is segmented by material, structure, application, and end-user. In addition, the report also covers market size and forecasts for the four region's Medical Tubing Market. The revenue used to size and forecast the market for each segment is US$ billion.



By Material

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE)

Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU)

Silicone

Polyolefin

Fluoropolymers

Others

By Structure

Single-lumen

Co-extruded

Multi-lumen

Tapered or Bump tubing

Braided tubing

Others

By Application

Bulk disposable tubing

Catheters & cannulas

Drug delivery system

Other Applications

By End-User Segmen

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals

Clinics

Medical Labs

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Indonesia

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Major Companies Profiled in the Report

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A

Teleflex Incorporated

Optinova

Zeus Company Inc

The Lubrizol Corporation

Nordson Corporation

Putnam Plastics

RAUMEDIC AG

Tekni-Plex, Inc

Smith Group plc

Notable Emerging Companies Mentioned in the Report

Freudenberg Medical

B. Braun Medical Inc

Spectrum Plastics Group

Bentec Medical

Trelleborg AB

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview and Key Trends Impacting Growth



3. Total Global - Market Segmentation by Material, Historic Growth, Outlook & Forecasts



4. Total Global - Market Segmentation by Structure, Historic Growth, Outlook & Forecasts



5. Total Global- Market Segmentation by Application, Historic Growth, Outlook & Forecasts



6. Total Global - Market Segmentation by End-User, Historic Growth, Outlook & Forecasts



7. Industry/Competition Analysis - Competitive Landscape



8. Key Competitor Profiles (Company Overview, Strategic Developments, Product Offerings)



9. Geographic Analysis & Major Region Market Historic Growth, Outlook, and Forecasts

10. Industry Expert's Opinions/Perspectives

11. Analyst Recommendation



12. Appendix



