Applied Behavior Analysis Market Research in Orlando and Winter Garden, Florida: Industry Players Indicate Greatest Challenges they Face in 2022 Workforce

The Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) industry is rapidly changing. New opportunities in the form of increased insurance coverage mandates, enhanced technology, and private equity investment place ABA practices in a unique position to capture additional growth. Additionally, the increase in autism prevalence rates, efforts to combat fraud, and the ever-changing landscape of ABA compliance all impact practices across the United States and highlight the need for behavior analytic health services.

There are 3.5 million children and adults with autism in America. The North American market for autism disorder treatment is expected to grow over the next five years, due to a variety of factors:

more widespread awareness of the condition, efforts by advocacy groups, an increase in the number of ABA (Applied Behavior Analysis) treatment programs and centers, more insurance coverage, and new and more effective drugs for the treatment of patients.

This is a fragmented industry that operates locally, a mixture of for-profit and non-profit organizations. Here are the top seven things to know about this sector:

The need for treatment

The number of autistic children is rising in the United States, at the rate of 6.2% per year. The CDC now estimates that 1 in 45 children born in the U.S. is autistic.

More treatment centers

The overwhelming majority of the largest for-profit treatment companies have increased the number of centers they operate, and their revenues, compared to 2017.

Health insurance coverage for autism

Insurance coverage of autistic children has improved over the past four years, with 64% now covered (vs. 36% in 2016). All 50 states now cover it.



Leaders across the behavioral health spectrum expect 2022 to be yet another impactful one for the industry, complete with challenges and opportunities. As the world enters the third year of the Covid-19 pandemic, the need for behavioral healthcare services in the United States is stronger than ever.

Industry players indicated the greatest challenge they will face in the 2022 workforce. Staffing needs - both in recruitment and retention - were causing problems for the nation's mental health and addiction treatment providers before the coronavirus emerged, and the global pandemic has only worsened those problems.

The reimbursement and coverage systems are not harmonized across the country and different states follow different policies and strategies in the ABA funding.

