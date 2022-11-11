Digestive Health Market Size to Hit US$ 83.69 Billion by 2030 | Exhibit at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period (2022-2030)

Pune, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global Digestive Health Market is expected to clock US$ 83.69 billion by 2030, owing to rising awareness regarding the early detection of genetic diseases and the adoption of advanced technologies. The rapidly increasing adoption of digitalization due to growing urbanization is a major driver for the Digestive Health Market. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Digestive Health Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030

Growth Drivers

Worldwide rising awareness to take proper care of digestive health, rising population, and evolving diseases are the major factors contributing to the growth of the global digestive health market. The rising investments in R&D activities in digestive health products by major industry players are also resulting in the global digestive health market expansion.

The global digestive health market has been analyzed from four different perspectives

Ingredient Type

Product Type

Distribution Channel

Region

Excerpts from ‘By Ingredient Type Segmentation’

The global digestive health market is segmented into,

Probiotics

Digestive Enzymes

Prebiotics

Others

based on the ingredient type. The probiotics segment dominates the global market for digestive health. This is because more people are becoming aware of probiotics' health benefits, which include the improvement of the immune system, the decrease of allergens and inflammation, the treatment and prevention of diarrhea, and the prevention of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). In the upcoming years, the market for food enzymes is anticipated to grow at the highest rate. Food enzymes are appealing to food and beverage firms because of their versatility. Additionally, food enzymes are frequently employed in dairy products to give consumers greater gut health and immunity, supporting the segment's expansion.

Excerpts from ‘By Product Type Segmentation’

The global digestive health market is divided into

Vitamins & Dietary Supplements

Dairy Products

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

based on the product type. The dairy products sector dominated the global digestive health market. The growing consumer inclination for preventive healthcare as well as the development of successful probiotic dairy product strains to lower intestinal inflammation and enhance gut health and immunity are driving the market. Consumer demand for digestive enzyme supplements is rising since they are widely available in the market for digestive health goods in a variety of forms, including pills, capsules, powders, and liquids to respond to pH variations. The aging of the population, the rise in gastrointestinal problems, and the rising use of dietary supplements for preventative healthcare are further factors influencing the market growth.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global digestive health market has been segmented into

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of The World

Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate In the forecast period. This is attributed to the strategies taken by key industry players to enter the market. This has elevated consumer buying behavior for healthcare products. The rising population and changes in lifestyle with newly evolved diseases are contributing to the expansion of the digestive health market. The increase in disposable income and the ability to buy expensive products like supplements is also a driver of this regional market growth.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global digestive health market are

Nestle SA

Danone

Bayer AG

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc.

DuPont

Arla Foods Inc.

Cargill Incorporated

BioGaia AB

Abbott Laboratories

Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. And among others.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL DIGESTIVE HEALTH MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY INGREDIENT TYPE Probiotics Digestive Enzymes Prebiotics Others GLOBAL DIGESTIVE HEALTH MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT TYPE Vitamins & Dietary Supplements Dairy Products Non-alcoholic Beverages GLOBAL DIGESTIVE HEALTH MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL Hospital Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Supermarkets

