Global Flame Arrestor Markets Report 2022: Increasing Oil and Gas Exploration Activities Driving Growth - Long-term Forecasts to 2026 & 2031

The global flame arrestor market is expected to grow from $4.30 billion in 2021 to $4.72 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The flame arrestor market is expected to grow to $6.07 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.5%.



The main types of flame arrestor are in-line and end-of-line. The in-line market consists of sales of flame arrestors, which are used in piping systems to protect downstream equipment. In-line flame arrestors refer to the units used to prevent the propagation of an explosion within a pipeline. The different applications include storage tanks, pipelines, incinerators, ventilation systems, and others. The various end-users are oil and gas, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, mining, power generation, and others.



Asia Pacific is the largest region in the flame arrestor market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the flame arrestor market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increasing oil and gas exploration activities is expected to propel the growth of the flame arrestor market going forward. The upstream sector of the oil and gas industry includes exploration activities, including preparation for geological surveys and acquisition of land rights, and production activities, including onshore and offshore drilling.

Flame arrestors are devices that allow gas to pass through but prohibit a flame from igniting, preventing a large fire or explosion as a result of increased production and safety concerns about safe gas transportation operations. For instance, in March 2022, according to a survey report published by S&P Global, a US-based publicly traded corporation, oil and gas exploration activities were up sharply in Q1 with reported increases in production, capital expenditures, employment, and overall operating costs.

In addition, nearly 52% of respondents reported an increase in oil production, along with 47% reporting an increase in natural gas production during the first quarter of 2022. Therefore, the increasing oil and gas exploration activities are driving the growth of the flame arrestor market.



New product innovations have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the flame arrestor market. Major companies operating in the flame arrestor sector are focused on developing new product innovations to strengthen their position. For instance, in February 2020, BelGas FM, a US-based flame arrestor manufacturer, introduced a new feature to their product, a face plate with a pressed, sealed sight glass instead of the one that is welded or held in place with a lock nut. This removes seams and gaps, reduces the risk of leaks, and improves the arrestor's ability to endure vibration from machinery.



In May 2022 Protectoseal, a US based company that manufactures safety and flame control products acquired Elmac Technologies for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, the protectoseal company wants to grow with organic expansion and acquisition. Elmac Technologies is a UK-based manufacturer of flame arrestors.



The countries covered in the flame arrestor market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Major players in the flame arrestor market are

Ermacora

Emerson Electric Co.

Braunschweiger Flammenfilter

L&J Technologies

Morrison Bros. Co.

Tornado Combustion Technologies

Motherwell Tank Protection

Protectoseal

Ergil

Westech Industrial

PROTEGO

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Flame Arrestor Market Characteristics



3. Flame Arrestor Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Flame Arrestor



5. Flame Arrestor Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Flame Arrestor Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Flame Arrestor Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Flame Arrestor Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Flame Arrestor Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

In-line

End-of-line

6.2. Global Flame Arrestor Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Storage Tank

Pipeline

Incinerator

Ventilation System

Other Applications

6.3. Global Flame Arrestor Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Oil and Gas

Chemicals

Pharmaceutical

Mining

Power Generation

Other End Users

7. Flame Arrestor Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Flame Arrestor Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Flame Arrestor Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

