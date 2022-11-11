EMCORE to Participate in the 13th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference

ALHAMBRA, CA, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMCORE Corporation (Nasdaq: EMKR), a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense, communications, and sensing markets, announced today that it will participate in the 13th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference at New York City’s Sheraton Times Square Hotel on Thursday, November 17, 2022, starting at 8:00 AM ET.

Management will be available to host one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference. For more information, please visit Craig-Hallum.com.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation is a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense, communications, and sensing markets. Our best-in-class components and systems support a broad array of applications including navigation and inertial sensing, defense optoelectronics, broadband communications, optical sensing, and specialty chips for telecom and data center. We leverage industry-leading Photonic Integrated Chip (PIC), Quartz MEMS, Lithium Niobate, and Indium Phosphide chip-level technology to deliver state-of-the-art component and system-level products across our end-market applications. EMCORE has vertically-integrated manufacturing capability at its facilities in Alhambra, CA, Budd Lake, NJ, Concord, CA, and Tinley Park, IL. Our manufacturing facilities maintain ISO 9001 quality management certification, and we are AS9100 aerospace quality certified at our facilities in Budd Lake and Concord. For further information about EMCORE, please visit https://www.emcore.com.

Contact:

EMCORE Corporation

Investor

Tom Minichiello

Chief Financial Officer

(626) 293-3400

investor@emcore.com



