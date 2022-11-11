Dave to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE, DAVEW) (“Dave” or the “Company”), one of the leading U.S. neobanks on a mission to build products that level the financial playing field, today announced that the Company will be participating in the following investor conferences:



Citi’s 2022 FinTech Conference on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 in New York, NY

Wedbush’s Disruptive Finance Virtual Conference on Friday, December 2, 2022

About Dave

Dave is on a mission to build products that level the financial playing field. Dave's financial tools, including its debit card and spending account, help millions of customers bank, budget, avoid overdraft fees and find work. For more information, visit www.dave.com .

