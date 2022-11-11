Global Sulfuric Acid Market Set to Generate Revenue of $13.44 Billion by 2028 | 54% of Global Sulfuric Acid is Used for Manufacturing of Chemical Fertilizers

Westford, USA, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sulfuric acid is a key ingredient in the production of fertilizers, and with the world's population expected to continue to grow, the demand for this vital commodity is only set to increase. The majority of the product in the global sulfuric acid market is produced via the contact process, which involves burning sulfur in air to produce sulfur dioxide, which is then converted into sulfuric acid in the presence of an oxidizing agent. With global demand for fertilizer expected to increase in coming years, companies involved in the production of sulfuric acid are well positioned to benefit from this trend.

Sulfuric acid is one of the most important industrial chemicals. It is used in the manufacture of fertilizers, pigments, detergents, explosives, and other chemicals in the global sulfuric acid market. It is also used in the oil industry as an acidulating agent and in the paper industry as a bleaching agent. The demand for sulfuric acid has been growing steadily over the past few years due to its increasing use in industries such as agriculture, mining, and construction. The rising population and income levels in developing countries are expected to drive the demand for sulfuric acid even further in the coming years.

In terms of regional demand, Asia Pacific is the largest sulfuric acid market, followed by North America and Europe. Within Asia Pacific, China is the largest market, followed by India and Japan. Growth in Asia Pacific will be driven by continued economic expansion in China and India. In North America, growth will be driven by recovery in the oil refining industry and expansion in the shale gas industry. In Europe, demand will be driven by growth in the fertilizer industry.

54% of Global Sulfuric Acid is Used for Manufacturing of Chemical Fertilizers

Fertilizer industry is the largest consumer of the sulfuric acid market, where sulfuric acid is used to produce phosphate fertilizers. Other important users include the detergent industry (for production of alkylbenzene sulfonates) and the dye industry (for production of sulfonated dyes). As per SkyQuest analysis, the segment is currently consuming over 54% of the global sulfuric acid production.

Sulfuric acid is an important ingredient in the production of chemical fertilizers. These fertilizers are essential for crops that require high levels of nutrients, such as nitrogen and phosphorus. Without sulfuric acid, these crops would not be able to grow properly. The manufacture of chemical fertilizers is a complex process that involves many different chemicals and processes. However, sulfuric acid plays a vital role in this process and is essential for the production of these fertilizer products.

More than half of the sulfuric acid produced globally is used in the manufacture of fertilizers. The main types of fertilizer that contain sulfur are ammonium sulfate, calcium sulfate and Superphosphate.

Ammonium sulfate is the most widely used type of fertilizer containing sulfur in the sulfuric acid market. It is made by reacting sulfuric acid with ammonia. Ammonium sulfate is a relatively cheap fertilizer and it is easy to handle and transport. However, it has a number of disadvantages. Ammonium sulfate is a highly acidic fertilizer and it can damage crops if used in too high concentrations. It can also cause soil erosion if applied to sloping land.

Calcium sulfate (gypsum) is another popular type of fertilizer containing sulfur in the sulfuric acid market. It is made by reaction of sulfuric acid with calcium carbonate (limestone). Gypsum is less acidic than ammonium sulfate and so it poses less risk of damage to crops. However, gypsum is more expensive than ammonium sulfate and it is not as easily transported or handled.

Superphosphates are fertilizers that contain high levels of phosphorus as well as sulfur. They are made by reacting phosphate rock with sulfuric acid.

Electronic Grade Sulfuric Acid Market to Generate Revenue of $300 Million by 2030

Sulfuric acid is a versatile industrial chemical, used in the production of fertilizers, chemicals, and explosives. It is also used in the oil and gas industry for enhanced oil recovery and as a catalyst in refining processes. The electronic grade sulfuric acid is a high purity form of the chemical used in the semiconductor industry.

The global electronic grade sulfuric acid market was valued at $341.55 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $530.76 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.5%. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing demand from the semiconductor industry for new generation integrated circuits (ICs). Today, Sulfuric acid is used in various stages of IC production, including etching, cleaning, and doping. The electronic grade sulfuric acid is required for these applications as it has a lower impurity level than other grades of sulfuric acid.

The Asia Pacific region is the largest electronic grade sulfuric acid market due to the presence of a large number of semiconductor manufacturers in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. The North American market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the expansion of new and existing semiconductor manufacturing facilities in the United States and Canada.

Top 3 Trends in Global Sulfuric Acid Market

Increased use of renewable energy sources: With the cost of traditional energy sources rising, many companies in the sulfuric acid industry are turning to renewable energy sources to power their operations. Solar and wind power are becoming increasingly popular choices, as they are not only more environmentally friendly but also more cost-effective in the long run.



2. More productions using sulfate-free process: In recent years, there has been a shift towards sulfate-free processes in the sulfuric acid industry. This is due to the growing environmental concerns over the impact of sulfuric acid production on air pollution and water quality. Sulfate-free processes use alternative reagents that do not produce sulfuric acid as a by-product, making them cleaner and more environmentally friendly in the sulfuric acid market.



3. Greater focus on safety and security: With the increasing regulation of hazardous materials, safety is becoming a major concern for companies in the sulfuric acid industry. Many companies are now investing in safety measures such as better ventilation and containment systems to protect workers from exposure to dangerous fumes. There is also a greater focus on security, as sulfuric acid is a target for thieves looking to sell it on the black market.

Top Players in the Global Sulfuric Acid Market

Agrium (Canada)

Akzo Nobel (Netherlands)

Bayer (Germany)

Bp (UK)

Chevron (US)

Cytec Industries (US)

Dupont (US)

Evonik Industries (Germany)

Honeywell (US)

Solvay (Belgium)

