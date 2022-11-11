Global Pest Control Market to Offer Revenue Opportunity of $32.7 Billion by 2028 | Top 50 Companies Hold less than 15% of Market Revenue

Westford, USA, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pest control is a big business and it’s only getting bigger. There are a number of reasons for the growing demand for various products and services in the global pest control market . First, as the world population continues to grow, so does the amount of food that needs to be produced. This means that there is more opportunity for pests to get into food supplies and contaminate them. Secondly, as global trade increases, so does the risk of pests being introduced into new areas. thirdly, climate change is leading to warmer winters and wetter summers – perfect conditions for many pests to thrive.

In line with this, pest control companies are rising to meet this growing demand by offering new and innovative products and services. Some of the latest innovations in pest control include baits that attract and kill pests, traps that use light or sound to lure pests into them, and even drones that can be used to deliver pesticides directly to problem areas. There are many different methods in the global pest control market, and new products and technologies are constantly being developed. Some of the most common methods include physical barriers (such as netting), chemicals (such as insecticides), biological controls (such as bacteria), and traps (such as glue boards).

The residential segment is expected to be the major contributor to market growth over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing infestation of pests in residences due to numerous entry points, such as windows and doors, and cracks in walls. Moreover, the changing lifestyle and food habits of people are fueling demand for pest control products and services in this segment.

The commercial segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the pest control market, owing to strict regulations imposed by governments on businesses regarding sanitation standards. Pest control services such as fumigation are essential for a wide range of commercial establishments such as restaurants, supermarkets, food processing units, and warehouses where food is stored.

E-commerce is Offering Lucrative Growth Opportunity for Pest Control Companies

E-commerce is providing lucrative growth opportunities for companies in the global pest control market. As the market for online shopping and transactions continues to grow, so does the opportunity for companies that provide pest control services. There are a number of reasons why e-commerce is offering such great opportunities for pest control companies. First, as online shopping becomes more popular, there is an increasing need for companies in the pest control market that can provide reliable and effective pest control services. Second, as more businesses move online, they are increasingly looking for ways to cut costs and increase efficiency. This means that there is a growing demand for pest control services that can help businesses save money and time. Third, the growth of e-commerce is creating new opportunities for companies to reach new markets and customers.

In particular, companies that can offer innovative and effective solutions to the challenges posed by e-commerce are well positioned to capitalize on pest control market growth. fourth, the expansion of e-commerce is also causing changes in consumer behavior, which presents both challenges and opportunities for pest control companies. For example, as consumers become more accustomed to buying products and services online, they may be less likely to use traditional methods of pest control, such as spraying pesticides around their homes.

Finally, the rise of e-commerce is also resulting in increased competition among pest control companies. This fierce competition means that companies must be constantly innovating and finding new ways to stand out from the crowd. Those that are able to do this will be best placed to take advantage.

Pest Control Market is Highly Fragmented: Top 50 Companies Hold Less Than 15% Market Share

The pest control market is a highly fragmented industry with a large number of small, independent operators with the top 50 companies accounting for just 15% of the market. The remaining 85% is split among thousands of small and medium-sized companies. The industry has experienced strong growth over the past five years, driven by increased awareness of health and safety concerns and general cleaning needs in both residential and commercial settings.

SkyQuest’s analysis of the global pest control market shows that the market is expected to continue growing at a healthy pace over the next seven years, with revenue reaching $32.7 billion by 2028. However, this growth will be slower than the previous five years due to more mature market conditions. The largest companies in the industry are Rollins Inc., Terminix International Company L.P., and Orkin LLC.

The pest control market is complex, with numerous service providers offering a variety of services to meet customer needs. Pest control companies typically offer one or more of the following services: general pest management; structural pest management; agriculture pest management; public health pest management; and other specialty services such as bed bug treatment or bird control. In addition to these services, many companies also offer complementary products and services such as home improvement products, landscaping services, and pet care products.

SkyQuest’s Global Pest Control Report Highlights Following Key Issues

High costs: The cost of pest control products and services has been rising steadily over the past few years, due to inflation and the increased use of more expensive chemicals and techniques. This has made it difficult for consumers to afford pest control services.

Regulation: The pest control market is subject to strict regulation by government agencies, such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). These regulations can limit the use of certain pesticides and require companies to disclose information about their ingredients and methods. This can make it difficult for companies to operate profitably.

Public perception: There is a general negative perception of the pest control industry, due to its association with harmful chemicals and pesticides. This negative perception can make it difficult for companies to attract customers and grow their business.

Major Players in Global Pest Control Market

S Anticimex International AB (Sweden)

BASF SE (Germany)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Syngenta Crop Protection, LLC (Switzerland)

Rollins, Inc. (Georgia)

Rentokil Initial plc (UK)

Dodson Pest (US)

FMC Corporation (US)

ADAMA (Israel)

RATSENSE (Singapore)

PelGar International (UK)

Brandenburg (Germany)

