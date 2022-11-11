Rythmia Life Advancement Center Celebrates Its Busiest Quarter Ever

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rythmia Life Advancement Center today announced that the third quarter of 2022 was officially the busiest quarter in the company's history. The management and staff of Rythmia would like to thank their loyal customers, stating that, without them, this achievement would not have been possible.

When asked what caused the sudden and significant increase in bookings, Gerard Powell, CEO of Rythmia Life Advancement Center, said, "I can't be positive, but I feel there are a few key reasons. First, there's heightened awareness around the healing attributes of ayahuasca. Second, we got a big boost from a podcast featuring Ron White's Rythmia experience that received over 1 million downloads! And being one of the world's highest-rated resorts on TripAdvisor doesn't hurt either. This increased awareness has resulted in world-class athletes like Deontay Wilder, former heavyweight champion, visiting Rythmia. Having Cesar Milan join the Rythmia Board has been another great plus. Unfortunately, as with many businesses in this post-COVID correction, we are experiencing a lack of inventory combined with a severe and relentless spike in inflation. Hence, at some point in the very near future, we are going to have to raise prices significantly. Many businesses will attempt to hold out, decreasing their quality of customer service before increasing their prices. We are not that kind of business. Our goal is to continually maintain an enviable standard of customer satisfaction."

"Frequently, hotels reserve a certain number of rooms, commonly referred to as a 'pocket inventory.' We can't do that because of our limited room count. In the past few weeks, we have had to inform many loyal repeat customers that we are sold out. This lack of availability will undoubtedly be exasperated with the addition of Taita Juanito's twenty-five visits in 2023. My counsel to all potential guests is to book immediately and to have alternative dates already chosen in case your primary dates are sold out."

ABOUT RYTHMIA LIFE ADVANCEMENT CENTER

Rythmia Life Advancement Center is focused on incorporating plant medicine into metaphysical teachings. The results of its program are spectacular, with over 95% of its 12,000+ clients reporting a life-changing miracle during their stay. Furthermore, the company is a model of diversity. For further information and/or reservations, call (888) 443-5566 or visit https://rythmia.link/press.

Contact Information:

Jennifer Sodini

Director of Marketing

press@rythmia.com



Related Images











Image 1: Rythmia Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment