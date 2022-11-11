DESERI, Black Woman-Owned Handbag Brand, Launches With a Collection of Premium Quality Bags

DALLAS, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Born from a lifelong love of fashion, black woman-owned DESERI was created to introduce the luxury handbag lifestyle so many deserve at a reasonable price point. Globally inspired, DESERI is set to take the world by storm with a premium line of signature handbags that are timelessly elegant and undeniably of the moment. From business boardrooms to fun weekends, every DESERI handbag is designed to make women feel their best - because when she looks good, she feels good, and when she feels good, anything is possible.

DESERI IS IMBUED WITH EUROPEAN STYLE

A close-up experience of the fashion scene during Deseri Kelley's four years living in Barcelona, Spain, and Paris, France educated her in the design decisions behind every piece the brand produces. Handmade in Spain with carefully selected local and Italian leathers, the superior aesthetic of European fabrics underpins the line's inspiration, offering a level of quality that is immediately apparent. Established with a distinctive personal style, a global standard of design and production informs every piece DESERI brings to the market.

STATEMENT PIECES FOR EVERY OCCASION

Every DESERI handbag is designed with a threefold impact in mind: unmatched versatility, unapologetic confidence, and unmistakable style. The Paris in Pink provides a pop of color to the bold and vibrant dresser, while the signature DESERI's structured silhouette offers a timeless look with just enough edge to fill wearers with unshakeable confidence. With an eye for detail and an unrivaled commitment to quality, DESERI handbags offer interchangeable straps, striking color options, and meticulous craftsmanship that provides both security and style. In this way, the pioneering line is created to reclaim and elevate the myriad of spaces occupied by modern women.

THE CORE OF DESERI IS CONNECTION FOR ALL

Deseri's vision is to make premium quality design, and the confidence that comes with it, accessible to all women. An entrepreneur with a global perspective, Deseri's ambitions for the brand extend to imparting a message of hope, possibility, and connection. From the women who wear the brand to the artisans who help bring its ambitious vision to life, connection is at DESERI's core.

WHO IS DESERI KELLEY

Deseri Kelley is the founder of DESERI, a woman focused on bringing her lifelong aspiration to build a business to life. With DESERI she has combined hard-earned professional acumen with a deep appreciation for fashion to found luxury brand DESERI.

While residing in Barcelona, Spain and Paris, France over a four-year period, Deseri's passion for luxury goods was developed. With industry-leading accessories and world-class materials at her fingertips, she gained a microscopic view of what sets luxury products apart. As a dedicated teacher, mother, and wife, she was moved to bring the benefits of premium fashion accessories to all women. Determined to reimagine the handbag as a work of art and an instrument of confidence, DESERI was created to empower luxury handbag buyers and celebrate their individuality. Deseri has created a business marked with the relentless passion and skilled foresight of a true tastemaker.

Her signature touch permeates every item in her collection, resulting in a brand that is the essence of its founder. Personally sourcing Spanish and Italian leather and ensuring the subtle visibility of her brand name embossed with care on each handbag, Deseri works closely with European artisans to ensure no detail goes unnoticed. DESERI is an example for all to dare to dream big and refuse to give up on your ambitions. Fueled by passion, informed by personal experience, and motivated to give the experience of artisanal luxury, handbags are certainly just the beginning for DESERI. Years after her initial vision, with DESERI, Deseri Kelley has produced a thriving brand that embodies her own effervescence and genuine passion for fashion, which translates into an accessible luxury brand that inspires connection across the globe and is for all.

