CareCloud's medSR Division to Exhibit at the Radiological Society of North America’s Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting

medSR will discuss how healthcare providers can harness medSR’s advisory and consulting capabilities to improve processes and increase efficiencies in booth 3966



SOMERSET, N.J., Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud , Inc. (Nasdaq: MTBC, MTBCO, MTBCP), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced its medSR division will exhibit in booth 3966 at the Radiological Society of North America’s Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting on Nov. 27-30 at McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago. The 108th annual event will explore radiology’s impact on the patient experience.

At its booth, medSR will speak to attendees about how its experienced healthcare resources can help providers confidently navigate the increasing pressures of the healthcare industry through premier healthcare information technology and operations consulting. Whether it is help with selecting the best information technology system, end-user training, or revenue cycle optimization and operational support, medSR offers a full life-cycle of services that can meet specific needs in a cost-effective manner.

“As one of the busiest healthcare departments, radiologists are not immune to the challenges furthering the healthcare burnout rate,” said Dwight Garvin, medSR’s executive vice president and chief operating officer. “medSR's deep and diversified knowledge can help healthcare organizations, standalone radiology practices or ambulatory centers select, implement, and provide training for any healthcare IT system that provides the easy exchange of patient health information and supports image interpretations. We can also help any radiology department create a strategy to streamline workflows, and our staffing services can alleviate time-consuming tasks and assist in increasing annual recurring net revenues growth.”

Additionally, medSR consultants are electronic health record (EHR) vendor agnostic and knowledgeable in implementing projects involving cardiology and radiology information and systems (CIS and RIS) and picture archiving information (PACS). medSR also has extensive data migration and integration experience with native DICOM, HL7, SOAP/REST/FHIR and other protocols that lead to successful healthcare integration.

The 2022 meeting, titled Empowering Patients and Partners in Care, will showcase the latest in medical imaging science, education and technical innovation to an expected 14,000 attendees. The program also boasts a robust plenary session filled with speakers who will focus their topics on patient-centered care.

To learn more about medSR’s advisory and consulting capabilities, visit medSR.com.

Follow medSR on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: MTBC, MTBCO, MTBCP) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to improve patient care, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) at www.carecloud.com .

Follow CareCloud on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

SOURCE CareCloud

Company Contact:

Bill Korn

Chief Financial Officer

CareCloud

bkorn@carecloud.com

Investor Contact:

Gene Mannheimer

ICR Westwicke

CareCloudIR@westwicke.com

Media Inquiries:

Alexis Feinberg

ICR Westwicke

CareCloudPR@westwicke.com