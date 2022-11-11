Werner Enterprises Receives 2023 Military Friendly® Designations

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, proudly earned two prestigious Military Friendly® designations for 2023. Werner was honored to be recognized as No. 1 on the Top 10 Military Friendly® Spouse Employer list and No. 4 on the Top 10 Military Friendly® Employer list. These serve as Werner’s highest rankings ever received in these categories.

“At Werner, we take tremendous pride in supporting our military veterans and active service members in the next chapter of their careers,” said Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “We are deeply grateful for the service, bravery and sacrifice of these individuals and their families.”

Werner was awarded these designations for its commitment, effort and success in creating sustainable and meaningful career paths for the military community. More than 1,500 organizations compete annually for Military Friendly® designations.

“With approximately 20 percent of our workforce as veterans at Werner, we are proud to earn these Military Friendly® distinctions because they serve as a benchmark for the successful outcomes of our programs,” said Vice President of Human Resources Stefanie Christensen. “We will continue to fiercely support our military service members and their families as they transition into civilian life.”

Military Friendly® is owned and operated by VIQTORY, a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. The full list of awardees can be found on MilitaryFriendly.com. Find out more about Werner’s programs for military service members at wernerhiringheroes.com and to learn more about Werner Enterprises, visit www.werner.com .

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN) delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2021 revenues of $2.7 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, more than 14,000 talented associates and our innovative Werner EDGE technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service. Werner provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as Logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile. As an industry leader, Werner is deeply committed to promoting sustainability and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion.