11 November 2022 at 16:00 EET



Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Corker)

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Corker, Ricky

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Nokia Corporation

LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 21121/4/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-11-10

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000681

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 831 Unit price: 4.4259 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 831 Volume weighted average price: 4.4259 EUR

