Powerfleet Expands Personal Safety IoT Marketplace Through Partnership with ClickNow

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Powerfleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL), a global leader of Internet of Things (IoT) software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that optimize the performance of mobile assets and resources to unify business operations, has formed a partnership with ClickNow, a protection-as-a-service smart mobile application company. The partnership strengthens Powerfleet’s focus to provide mission-critical solutions across business operations and expands existing safety capabilities to personal safety outside of a vehicle. The ClickNow mobile application in conjunction with Powerfleet’s existing Unity platform, advanced modular solutions, and data science will continue to help Powerfleet customers save lives, time, and money.



"We are thrilled to partner with ClickNow to help take Powerfleet’s safety module, which will be released in March 2023, to a new and impactful area of mobile resources outside of a vehicle,” said Jim Zeitunian, Chief Technology Officer of Powerfleet. “The partnership marks our first of many leading technologies being incubated in our Pointer Innovation Center (PIC) in Israel, with the goal to offer it in all of our core markets.”

Accessible through Powerfleet’s Unity platform and safety module, customers will have access to a personal safety application with a built-in AI Guardian, which will conduct systematic and automated checks of the driver’s safety and provide threat alerts to the driver. The AI Guardian engages a 24/7 command control center if it is flagged for a potential emergency. Powerfleet will provide call center infrastructure support to power the ClickNow command control center. Members of the driver’s family or designated contacts can also get emergency alerts as well as day-to-day information. Over time, the AI Guardian application will become increasingly predictive, deterring and alerting drivers and fleet managers to avoid potentially dangerous locations.

“With this partnership with ClickNow, we see an opportunity to provide our customers increased safety options and save more lives,” said Ilan Goldsten, Chief Executive Officer, Pointer, part of Powerfleet. “Our vast customer base is an ideal subscriber for this safety application and our Israeli location will be the first place of deployment.”

Powerfleet offers vital information that can be used to take immediate action. Powerfleet applications give businesses the ability to gather IoT data from various high-value asset types into a comprehensive view for analysis, enabling unified operations across organizations, and improved decision-making. With the help of clear reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts, we help our customers increase safety, productivity, security, and profitability.

ABOUT CLICKNOW

ClickNow is a protection-as-a-service smart mobile application company. Our mission is to provide a personal security app with the world’s most advanced user experience. Our goal is to create and commercialize a revolutionary personal security invention that will save the lives of millions of people worldwide. ClickNow, Live Technologies LTD under the Guardiansapp trademark makes it simple for any business to offer its community an advanced mobile app solution for personal safety. The ClickNow GuardiansApp was developed with community security in mind, allowing certain members of your network to be alerted via a message sent from your device if you require help or are in trouble. Our solution tracks and predicts threats and provides physical protection onsite with a minimal response time while the prevention, intervention and protection window is still open. The application can transmit essential information within seconds with a limited bandwidth no direct GSM, Wi-Fi, or Bluetooth connectivity. For more information, visit clicknow.app.

ABOUT POWERFLEET

Powerfleet (NASDAQ: PWFL; TASE: PWFL) is a global leader of internet of things (IoT) software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that optimize the performance of mobile assets and resources to unify business operations. Our data science insights and advanced modular software solutions help drive digital transformation through our customers’ and partners’ ecosystems to help save lives, time, and money. We help connect companies, enabling customers and their customers to realize more effective strategies and results. Powerfleet’s tenured and talented team is at the heart of our approach to partnership and tangible success. The company is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with our Pointer Innovation Center (PIC) in Israel and field offices around the globe. For more information, please visit www.Powerfleet.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to Powerfleet’s beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond Powerfleet’s control, and which may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements include statements regarding prospects for additional customers; potential contract values; market forecasts; projections of earnings, revenues, synergies, accretion, or other financial information; emerging new products; and plans, strategies, and objectives of management for future operations, including growing revenue, controlling operating costs, increasing production volumes, and expanding business with core customers. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to, future economic and business conditions, the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of Pointer, which may be affected by, among other things, the loss of key customers or reduction in the purchase of products by any such customers, the failure of the market for Powerfleet’s products to continue to develop, the inability to protect Powerfleet’s intellectual property, the inability to manage growth, the effects of competition from a variety of local, regional, national and other providers of wireless solutions, and other risks detailed from time to time in Powerfleet’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Powerfleet’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. These risks could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, Powerfleet. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, Powerfleet assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release, and expressly disclaims any obligation to do so, whether a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

