TaskUs to Participate at November 2022 Investor Conferences

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaskUs, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASK), a leading provider of digital outsourced services focused on serving high growth technology companies, today announced that the company would participate in the following Investor Conferences in November 2022:



BTIG Technology Innovation Summit

Date: Tuesday, November 15

Location: Virtual

1x1 and small group meetings only

RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecom Conference

Date: Wednesday, November 16

Location: New York, NY

Fireside Chat: 1:25 pm ET

The fireside chat will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on the investor relations section of the TaskUs website: https://ir.taskus.com/.

About TaskUs

TaskUs is a provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to fast-growing technology companies, helping its clients represent, protect and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech. As of September 30, 2022, TaskUs had approximately 48,700 employees across twenty-eight locations in fourteen countries, including the United States, the Philippines and India.

