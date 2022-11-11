Prosafe SE: Mandatory notification of trade

Nina Udnes Tronstad, member of the Board of Directors of Prosafe SE, has today purchased 6,000 shares in Prosafe SE at an average price of NOK 157.0 per share.



Following this transaction, Nina Udnes Tronstad owns 6,000 shares in Prosafe SE.



Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 11 November 2022

Prosafe SE



For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO

Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Reese McNeel, CFO

Phone: +47 47 51 64 25 17 / +47 415 08 186



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.