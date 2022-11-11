English Danish

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Odense, November 11th, 2022

Company Announcement no. 39 - 11-11-2022

ESA transfers contract for muscle monitoring system for the space station

to Danish Aerospace Company A/S

Insider information - Danish Aerospace Company A/S (DAC) will be transferred the Gaintex contract (GAINTEX – Garments for Advanced INsight with TEXtiles) which the now bankrupt company Ohmatex had with ESA. ESA has asked DAC to step in as main supplier on the contract and drive it to completion, thus the new non-invasive muscle monitoring system can be launched and utilized by astronauts on the International Space Station ISS.

This company announcement contains insider information.

In November 2019, Danish Aerospace Company A/S (DAC) received a subcontract to Ohmatex for development of a new wearable non-invasive muscle monitoring system modified for use, and to be tested in space (See company announcement no. 10 from 2019)

In February 2022, the Ohmatex company went bankrupt, whereafter ESA was in need of a company to carry on and finish the contract work. Furthermore, additional funding was required, since the remaining contract value was insufficient to complete the contract.

ESA will now transfer and extend the Gaintex contract to DAC via a novation agreement. The contract is expected signed within the next few weeks and will run the next couple of years.

The new wearable non-invasive muscle monitoring system will be modified for use and tested in space. The system measures changes in volume in the legs and thereby liquid displacements, the electrical activity and oxygen saturation of the muscles. This will make it possible to examine how the leg muscles behave during exercise in space and on earth.

The University of Copenhagen – Department of Biomedical Science (UCPH) will be a subcontractor to DAC and be responsible for the actual medical testing.

The contract has a total value of approx. DKK 3,27 million (approx. EUR 440k)

DAC estimates that ESA, at a later date, will add a CCN (Contract Change Notice) for DKK 2,1 million (approx. EUR 280k) based on their previous indications.

The contract will be conducted under the General Support Technology Program (GSTP) and financed by the European Space Agency ESA.

“Despite it being under an unfortunate background, we are happy that ESA will transfer the Gaintex contract to us. It fits in perfectly within the exercise- and health monitoring technologies which we work with. We can hereby continue being at the forefront and deliver technical solutions for health monitoring and exercise, which are so important to the astronauts long-duration stays in space” says DAC CEO Thomas A. E. Andersen.

He continues: “Monitoring of the astronaut’s health are closely linked to their exercise and the exercise equipment we build. It is essential for the astronauts to constantly be in a good physical shape in space. Gaintex might be able to identify specific muscle groups which are in need of extra attention and effort during the astronauts training programs in space.” – says Thomas A. E. Andersen.

Additional information

The company has, for the past 33 years launched more than 3,2 tons of equipment in space. Currently there is approximately 340 kilos of equipment developed and built by DAC on the International Space Station. This includes the CEVIS-ergometers, PPFS health monitoring system, the inside of the MELFI freezers and a variety of associated equipment for research and scientific experiments.

Astronauts in space spend, on average, 2 hours a day exercising to maintain the muscle mass and prevent discomfort as a result of weightlessness. ESA seeks a deeper insight into training to prepare for longer missions and are therefor in need of new methods of measuring and wearable solutions attached in the clothes. There are grand perspectives for the medical research and technological development, and with the ESA contract, Danish space players again have the opportunity to lead the way in this field.

