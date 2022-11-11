Axalta Recognized by CAOA Chery for Innovation in Costs and Excellence in Direct Purchase

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA), a leading global coatings company, announced today it has won the Innovation in Costs and Excellence in Direct Purchase category in CAOA Chery’s annual Best Supplier Awards. This is the third consecutive category win for Axalta.



CAOA is the exclusive importer of Hyundai and Subaru brands in the Brazilian automotive sector. It is also the largest distributor of Hyundai vehicles in Brazil with the license to produce car and SUV models for Hyundai and Chery in the Brazilian market. The Best Supplier Awards recognize companies that achieve excellence in commitment, technology, performance and competitive pricing.

Ivan Witt, Director of Shared Services at CAOA, said, “Amid several global disruptions caused by the pandemic and the difficulty to deliver components, our suppliers and partners, including Axalta, stood out positively in supporting our automakers. The Axalta team has demonstrated their commitment to innovation, and we are proud to recognize their performance once again."

“This award further demonstrates our ongoing dedication to serving our customers with the finest quality products and services they have come to expect, even during challenging times,” said Mateus Aquino, President of Axalta Brazil. “We are proud of our 15-year partnership with CAOA, and we look forward to continuing our strong collaboration for many years to come.”

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 140 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us on LinkedIn and @axalta on Twitter.