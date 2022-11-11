Community Foundation Boulder County Grants Over $15K to Nonprofits Serving the Well-Being of Boulder County Veterans

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo., Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Foundation Boulder County today announced $15,763 in Veterans Fund grants to four nonprofits serving local veterans, including Cultivate, the Qualified Listeners Corp., Veterans Community Project — Longmont and Homeless Outreach Providing Encouragement (HOPE).

“Today the Community Foundation Boulder County joins in the collective salute to honor the men and women who have served in the U.S. armed forces. We are proud to recognize the service of the nearly 14,000 Boulder County veterans. Their unique experiences, perspectives, and leadership are vital to the community in all aspects of community life,” said Tatiana Hernandez, CEO of the Community Foundation.

The Veterans Fund — a permanent endowment of the Community Foundation Boulder County – grants to programs that support the strengths and needs of local veterans and their families; builds community among veterans, including efforts by veterans to help other veterans; fosters education about veterans’ issues; and creates dialogue between veterans and the general community. Grantees are chosen by an advisory committee comprised of community members who are veterans, or who are family members of veterans; or who have direct experience providing veterans’ services.

For more information — including data and stories of the countywide impact of Community Foundation grant recipients — please contact Eric Schoenborn at eric@commfound.org or 303.442.0436.





Community Foundation Boulder County catalyzes the community, responds to immediate needs, and anticipates future challenges. Through informed decision-making, we inspire ideas, ignite action, and mobilize resources to improve the quality of life for all. Advancing inclusivity and providing leadership and on key issues, the foundation collaborates with community-minded individuals and organizations that want to make a difference, accomplishing more together than we do alone. Since its founding in 1991, the foundation has granted more than $100M.





