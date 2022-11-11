Stericycle to Participate in Oppenheimer Midwest Industrial Virtual Summit in December

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL) today announced that Cindy J. Miller, Chief Executive Officer, and Janet Zelenka, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Information Officer, will participate in investor meetings at the Oppenheimer Midwest Industrial Virtual Summit on December 15, 2022.



Stericycle, Inc., (Nasdaq: SRCL) is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protect people and brands, promote health and well-being and safeguard the environment. Stericycle serves customers in the U.S. and 16 other countries worldwide with solutions for regulated waste and compliance services, secure information destruction and patient engagement. For more information about Stericycle, please visit stericycle.com.

