Paving the way for better diagnosis, treatment and care in pulmonary fibrosis

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three Lakes Foundation has announced the expansion of B4PF, an initiative focused on at-risk individuals for ILD/PF, early diagnosis and therapeutic development in collaboration with Weill Cornell Medicine, Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) and Radiomics, an imaging research organization based in Liege, Belgium.



Together these collaborators exemplify Three Lakes Foundation's commitment to improving time to diagnosis, accelerating new therapies and enhancing quality of life for those affected by ILD/PF, leading to better disease management and treatment options.

“We aim to investigate which insights generated from standard, computed tomography (CT) images can lead to earlier identification of patients with progressive pulmonary fibrosis,” said Anna Podolanczuk, M.D., an assistant professor of medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine. Dr. Podolanczuk will work closely with Jonathan Kropski, M.D., an associate professor of medicine at VUMC, the leading clinical partners in this research.

Radiomics’ expertise will help bring together a multi-disciplinary consortium to conduct key research for the early identification and diagnosis of ILD/PF via imaging.

"This project brings together the forefront of imaging, statistical modeling, diagnostics and industry to better understand the early signs of ILD/PF from an imaging perspective,” says Cheryl Nickerson-Nutter, Ph.D. Dr. Nickerson-Nutter is executive vice president of research and development at Three Lakes Foundation. “Our foundation is dedicated to working with collaborative teams focused on changing the course of diagnosis, management and treatment of patients diagnosed with ILD/PF. This study will allow imaging experts, physicians and other industry leaders to evaluate, understand and best apply imaging-based early diagnostics.”

The project will be guided by internationally recognized industry and clinical experts to be announced at a later date. The project will explore the value of imaging insights indicating early signs of ILD or PF in relatives of patients who have already been diagnosed with PF and in individuals with incidentally identified abnormalities on chest CT.

With over five million patients across the world affected by PF and 50,000 patients diagnosed with IPF annually in the U.S., the main objective of Three Lakes Foundation is to finally put an end to misdiagnosis, lack of awareness and information, and limited treatment options, resulting in an improvement in the patient journey and patients’ quality of life and generation of effective treatment options.

About VUMC:

Founded in 1875, Vanderbilt University Medical Center is a patient care, medical institution, and research enterprise with the mission of advancing personalised healthcare. Managing more than 3 million patient visits each year, VUMC is a resource for patients and clinicians throughout Tennessee and beyond to provide advanced care for complex and rare conditions. To learn more, visit: vumc.org.

About Radiomics:

Radiomics is an imaging research organization which focuses on AI powered healthcare, with a unique expertise in Radiomics, Deep Learning & Federated Learning applied to oncology and other therapeutic areas. Founded in 2016, Radiomics has its HQ in LégiaPark in Liege, Belgium and a North American office in Toronto, Canada. To learn more, visit: radiomics.bio

About Three Lakes Foundation:

Three Lakes Foundation is a private non - profit organization dedicated to serving as a catalyst for uniting research, industries and philanthropy in pulmonary fibrosis. Three Lakes Foundation connects entrepreneurs, advocates and institutions to an innovation ecosystem that will transform approach to improve time to diagnosis and accelerate new therapies. To learn more, visit threelakesfoundation.org.

