Hucu.ai Joins StartUp Health Perks Program to Help Health-Tech Companies Achieve Health Moonshots

CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The StartUp Health Perks Program welcomes Hucu.ai with exclusive discounts for fellow Health Transformers. Hucu.ai joins leading industry vendors across cloud hosting, software, finance, legal, marketing, operations, and more.



As of Fall 2022, Hucu.ai joins the StartUp Health Perks Program, alongside existing vendors including Google, Amazon, Microsoft, ADP, Twilio, Hubspot, to easily connect and partner with other StartUp Health portfolio companies.

Hucu.ai, a revolutionary patient-centered care coordination messaging platform, allows care professionals to easily eliminate communication silos to streamline care collaboration in the context of each patient. Moreover, Hucu.ai centralizes all professional communication within and across care communities in ONE secure, organized platform: internal team, contracted partners, external collaborators, patients, and patient's family members.

As a Health Transformer, Hucu.ai breaks industry status quo to go above and beyond expectations to truly improve patient-centered care and simplify day-to-day workflows for all care professionals. Along with centralizing professional communication, Hucu.ai also offers one-touch telehealth, seamless data integrations, robust engagement analytics within and across care communities, powerful care coordination workflows, and much more.

With a StartUp Health Perks Program presence, the Health Transformer community is able to explore Hucu.ai partnership opportunities and leverage Hucu.ai’s unique, patient-centered collaboration solution at unbeatable rates. Through partnering with Hucu.ai, Health Transformers get exclusive access to quickly and easily implement Hucu.ai as an added value to their own solution.

Hucu.ai offers both referral and integration partnership opportunities, which supports Health Transformers in bringing more to the table for their customers. PLUS, with Hucu.ai’s APIs & plug-in widget documentation, partners can complete integration into any app (web or mobile) via deep links in just 3 days.

“We’re very excited about the chance to participate more broadly in Startup Health’s growing eco-system,” said Hucu.ai Co-Founder and CEO Asif Khan. Startup Health Perks Manager Holly Zoeller said, “Now all Health Transformers have easy access to best-in-class Patient-Centered messaging and care coordination.”

Click now to download and use patient-centered communication platform by visiting Hucu.ai

About Hucu.ai: Hucu.ai’s mobile/web apps allow for easy messaging among teams within an organization, with outside organizations, and with patients & families (via a separate messaging mode) - all in the context of a given patient. No IT staff required, launches in minutes, and provides deep care coordination analytics.

About StartUp Health: The StartUp Health team members are impact-driven entrepreneurs and investors building a global army of thousands of Health Transformers collaborating to achieve health moonshots --- from ending cancer and curing disease, like diabetes and Alzheimer’s, to delivering quality care to everyone in the world regardless of location or income. Since 2012, they’ve invested in more than 430 companies across 29 countries.