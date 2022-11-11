Toronto Region Board of Trade Opens the Doors to its Stunning New Waterfront Venue

Toronto, Ontario, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Toronto Region Board of Trade announced the official opening of its new state-of-the-art office and event space located on the city’s Waterfront at 100 Queens Quay East. After 47 years at First Canadian Place, the Board’s new, multi-purpose, LEED Platinum certified facility will elevate event experiences for its members, stakeholders, and those booking the space.

The 38,000 square foot event space, built by Menkes Developments Ltd. and designed by SGH Design Partners, features a large gala room that can hold up to 400 guests, four large meeting rooms, two boardrooms, breakout spaces, a 22,000 square foot outdoor terrace, and a digital studio – all a short walk from Union Station and Toronto’s bustling Financial District. Beyond the many Board of Trade events that will be hosted here, the space will also be available to the public for corporate events, conferences, galas, meetings, and private events such as weddings.

“After nearly a half century in the financial district, we’re excited to officially open our new event space in Toronto’s Waterfront Innovation District – a business district that’s illustrative of our region’s vitality and growth potential,” said Jan De Silva, President and CEO of the Toronto Region Board of Trade. “The Waterfront is where we began as an organization in 1845, and it’s where we envision our future: for our members, partners, community, city, and region.”

On the evenings of November 8th and 9th, the Board held two grand opening events for its members and VIP guests at its new event hub attracting more than 800 people from across the region. Attendees included CEOs and senior executives, non-profit leaders, city builders, elected officials, and members of the media. Notable guests included:

John Tory , Mayor of Toronto

, Mayor of Toronto Melanie Joly , Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs

, Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Yung Wu, CEO, MaRS Discovery District

CEO, MaRS Discovery District Peter Menkes , President, Commercial & Industrial, Menkes Developments Ltd.

, President, Commercial & Industrial, Menkes Developments Ltd. Andrew Oliver, President & CEO, Oliver & Bonacini Hospitality

In a tweet on Tuesday evening, Mayor John Tory said: “This hub is good news for our city and the Waterfront. It will provide new space for businesses to convene, connect and champion their work.”

Continuing its longstanding partnership with Oliver & Bonacini Events (O&B), the Board will continue to offer food and beverage services at all events. Since 2008, O&B has brought unparalleled cuisine, service, and style to a full range of corporate and social events at the Board.

Toronto’s East Waterfront community will soon house 30,000 residents and several million square feet of commercial space. It is the newest frontier of growth for the city and home to top emerging technology, arts, education, and business ecosystems. Organizations like MaRS, George Brown College, RBC, Corus, WPP, and the LCBO all see the potential of the Waterfront and have chosen it for their properties.

