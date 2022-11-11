Bavarian Nordic to Present at Jefferies 2022 London Healthcare Conference

English Danish

COPENHAGEN, Denmark – November 11, 2022 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) today announced that Paul Chaplin, President & CEO will provide a corporate presentation at the Jefferies 2022 London Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 8:35 am GMT (9:35 am CET).

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available at https://www.bavarian-nordic.com/investor/events.aspx?event=6652 .

