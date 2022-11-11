Hunter Patterson, The Property Advocates CEO, Accepted Into The Business Journals Leadership Trust

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hunter Patterson, The Property Advocates ’ CEO and President has accepted his invitation to join the Business Journals Leadership Trust. This elite network of leaders, executives, and entrepreneurs is a vetted business network that can only be joined by those invited.



“It is an honor to have the chance to network with other local business leaders who are a part of the Orlando Business Journals Leadership Trust. Through my experience as the CEO and President of The Property Advocates, I have found how important it is to develop a network with other individuals who want to help you succeed and grow alongside you,” said Patterson.

Patterson has accomplished many things in his life, including a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from The University of South Alabama, a Juris Doctor from Barry University School of Law along with Magna Cum Laude and Valedictorian of his graduating class, and admission to the Florida Bar, California Bar, and The United States District Courts for the Northern, Southern, and Middle District of Florida. He also earned the prestigious Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriting (CPCU) designation.

Now, Patterson is pleased to add his Business Journals Leadership Trust membership to the list of his achievements.

Business Journals Leadership Trust is the perfect place for local business owners and leaders to connect and grow together, creating a support system fueling success. The exclusive network is filled with critical and diverse thinkers, high-achievers, and inclusive action-takers. In addition to building a local network, Business Journals Leadership Trust also grants members the opportunity to share their expertise and experiences through its local business journals. Members can publish articles that will be exposed to the 14 million and more readers who trust The Business Journals.

As an executive leader at The Property Advocates, Patterson strives to deliver his best to clients and stakeholders on behalf of his organization. He carries a passion for using professional excellence, education, and empowerment to ensure equity between insurance companies and policyholders. Patterson’s presence at the full-service insurance law firm that aids Floridians with resolving all problems related to property insurance claims is valuable as he brings to the table experience from both sides of the property insurance industry.

Overall, Patterson is eager to connect with other professionals a part of the Orlando Business Journals Leadership Trust who share similar qualities as him, such as persistence, empathy, and quality communication skills. He believes noteworthy leaders spark positive personal development with good character and looks forward to connecting with those who portray a symbol of excellence from which he can learn and look up for inspiration and mentorship.

Visit Hunter Patterson’s Business Journals Leadership Trust profile to learn more.

About Hunter Patterson

