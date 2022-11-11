Global Power Bank Rental Services Market Size to reach USD 15.9 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 13.5%

New York, United States, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Power Bank Rental Services Market Size was valued at USD 7.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 15.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% during 2021-2030. as per the latest research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting.

The market's growth can benefit from and pay for power bank sharing services. Mobile apps make renting and using a power bank easy and automated. The market is far from saturated, and power bank rental services are a fantastic opportunity right now. The primary goal of a power bank rental services company is to allow customers to rent power banks quickly and easily. This is how the entire process of returning and renting a power bank to the charging station looks. On the mobile app, a consumer locates a nearby location with a power bank rental services station that has vacant power banks. Visit to the charging station by the customer.

The app displays the number of empty power banks as well as their charge percentages. When customers arrive at the charging station, they typically scan a QR code. The app then sends a request to the server, which responds by sending a power bank to the charging station. The customer accepts the power bank and pays the rental fee. Typically, after a few hours of charging their smartphones and devices, customers use the app's map to locate a nearby charging station with an open slot and submit the power bank.

Smartphones have dominated the market in recent years due to user-friendly designs and technological advancements. Smartphones are commonly used for ordering food, online shopping, mobile banking, social media, and gaming, among other things. As a result, the repeated consumption of data, which drains the battery of the smartphone, is expected to drive the growth of the global power bank rental services market. Smartphones and other smart devices have become an integral part of people's daily lives. They are powered by powerful operating systems such as Android, iOS, and Symbian. This powerful operating system allows the user to run multimedia players, stay connected to the outside world, play games, and connect to video calling services via 4-G and 5-G internet services. As a result, smartphone batteries are rapidly depleted.

Consumers' increasing attachment to their smartphones, rising disposable income, and disinclination to carry their power bank are just a few of the major factors driving the demand for power bank rental. Since 2014, over 150 start-ups have been founded to rent out power banks around the world. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of innovative smartphone technologies such as 5G, as well as the increasing intensity of smartphone usage, are expected to drive demand for power bank rental services.

In the first and second quarters of 2021, the COVID-19 virus began to spread across the globe, infecting millions of people and prompting key countries around the world to impose work stoppage and foot prohibition orders. With the exception of medical supplies and life support items, most industries, including the Power Bank Rental Services industry, have been severely disrupted. Power bank rental services follow the same business model as sharing bicycles, scooters, and cars. People are interested in the business model of power bank rental services. Power banks, an admin panel, charging station software, charging stations, and a power bank sharing mobile app for users are all required for power bank rental services.

Smartphones represent a significant application market for power bank rental services. The widespread use of internet services and data via smartphones is one of the primary factors that rapidly depletes battery power. This is expected to result in a high demand for power bank rental services to keep smartphones running for longer periods of time. Smartphone batteries have a limited lifespan, necessitating the use of power bank rental services. As a result, there is a huge potential for power bank rental services in smartphones and other applications. The shutdown and reduction in manufacturing has caused a halt in smartphone production, and declining consumer spending has impacted demand for power bank rental services globally. However, once the situation stabilizes, the market for power bank rental services will gain traction. Furthermore, rising use of smart phones and other smart devices globally, as well as rising working population, are expected to create new opportunities for the power bank rental services market in the near future.

The Asia Pacific market for business process as a service is expanding as more people are becoming aware of how crucial it is the charging station and increasing the advancement in technological sector.

Key Companies & Recent Developments: The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. The “Global Power Bank Rental Service Market” study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Spykke, Laidian Technology, Energy Monster, Xiaodian Technology, RedShare, ChargedUp, Powerqube, Brickshare, PowerNow, and A3 Charge Pvt. Ltd. among others

