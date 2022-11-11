Cyberbacker Franchise Owner Christian Klundt Interviewed by Angelo Cruz of CyberCEO Podcast

Post Falls, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tailored Virtual Support

When Cyberbacker Franchise owner and IT professional Christian Klundt thinks of Cyberbacker, he thinks of "someone who has your back, virtually." Though he has some experience with virtual leverage, Klundt's short time with Cyberbacker has changed his perspective. "The support Cyberbacker provides is so directed, so particular," Klundt says.

According to Klundt, Cyberbacker can help business owners by allowing them to "hand things off to someone to enable you to do the things you want to do." But, he notes, "you're really putting your trust in someone, so you want to make sure they are the right person for the job."

Streamlining the Hiring Process

"Have your set of criteria, just as if you were hiring anyone," Klundt advises business owners preparing to partner with Cyberbacker. "You want someone that matches your values and shares your vision."

"Odds are that Cyberbacker is going to find that person for you," Klundt says.

Why Cyberbacker?

As a franchise owner, Klundt has been struck by Cyberbacker's "strong sense of community." "Everyone wants to see each other succeed," he says. Klundt cultivates a successful partnership with his Cyberbacker Phichi by establishing a sense of trust. "Make an effort to know who you're working with," he says.

Klundt was impressed by Peachy's "infectious" energy and drive. "Her confidence helped put me at ease," he says.



Listen to the full podcast interview by Angelo Cruz with Christian Klundt on your favorite podcast channel.

In this podcast, the host covers:

How can you build a successful virtual partnership?

What is the best part about working with Cyberbacker?

How can virtual leverage help business owners?

What advice does Klundt have for business owners partnering with Cyberbacker?





About: Cyberbacker's goal is to match accomplished individuals to clients who share similar values and goals to optimize growth. Find more information at www.cyberbacker.com, or contact Cyberbacker directly by email: growth@cyberbacker.com or phone: +1 801 686 8043

Christian Klundt is a Cyberbacker Franchise Owner and IT professional based in Post Falls, Idaho.

Media Communications

Mission Matters Podcast Agency distributes CyberCEO

Inquiries: adamtorres@missionmatters.com

Media contact and published by KISS PR az@kisspr.com

Attachment