Senvest Capital Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

Montreal, Quebec, CANADA

MONTREAL, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported a net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($118.5) million or ($47.72) per share for the three months ended September 30, 2022. This compares to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($51.2) million or ($19.27) per share for the same period in 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the net loss attributable to common shareholders was ($479.9) million or ($192.56) per share compared to a net income attributable to common shareholders of $674.0 million or $265.29 per share the prior year.

Financial statements are available online at SEDAR www.sedar.com

  
 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
 (unaudited)
 (in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
  
 For the three months ended  For the nine months ended
 09/30/2022 09/30/2021  09/30/2022 09/30/2021
      
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders($118.5)($51.2) ($479.9)$674.0
      
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders($47.72)($19.27) ($192.56)$265.29

                                      


