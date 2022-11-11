Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSX: GCG; GCG.A) Announces 2022 Third Quarter Operating Results

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

All per share figures disclosed below are stated on a diluted basis.

For the periods ended September 30, Three months Nine months ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net revenue $ 72,226 $ 72,384 $ 221,400 $ 207,038 Operating earnings 16,047 20,771 52,570 59,474 Net gains (losses) (19,835 ) (8,146 ) (117,945 ) 90,292 Net earnings (loss) (6,548 ) 8,597 (68,957 ) 126,289 EBITDA(1) $ 24,410 $ 27,349 $ 76,372 $ 78,333 Adjusted cash flow from operations(1) 17,743 23,219 56,177 65,571 Attributable to shareholders: Net earnings (loss) $ (7,608 ) $ 7,054 $ (73,044 ) $ 121,817 EBITDA(1) 22,396 24,703 69,284 70,622 Adjusted cash flow from operations(1) 15,880 20,795 49,853 58,488 Per share: Net earnings (loss) $ (0.31 ) $ 0.27 $ (2.99 ) $ 4.53 EBITDA(1) 0.93 0.93 2.67 2.63 Adjusted cash flow from operations(1) 0.62 0.79 1.93 2.18





As at 2022 2021 ($ in millions, except per share amounts) September 30 December 31 September 30 Assets under management $ 47,814 $ 56,341 $ 53,113 Assets under administration 26,786 31,508 30,015 Total client assets 74,600 87,849 83,128 Shareholders' equity $ 743 $ 839 $ 781 Securities 648 752 689 Per share (diluted): Shareholders' equity(1) $ 28.88 $ 31.53 $ 29.40 Securities(1) 25.16 28.27 25.91

The Company is reporting $74.6 billion in total client assets as at September 30, 2022, which include assets under management (“AUM”) and assets under administration (“AUA”). This is a 10% decrease from $83.1 billion as at September 30, 2021, and a 15% decrease from $87.8 billion reported as at December 31, 2021. The Company is reporting AUM of $47.8 billion as at September 30, 2022, a 10% decrease from $53.1 billion as at September 30, 2021, and a 15% decrease from $56.3 billion as at December 31, 2021. The decrease in AUM was driven largely by the negative global financial market performance and, to a lesser extent, net redemptions reported in earlier quarters this year, partially offset by the acquisition completed in the current quarter. The Company’s AUA was $26.8 billion as at September 30, 2022, an 11% decrease from $30.0 billion as at September 30, 2021, and a 15% decrease from $31.5 billion as at December 31, 2021.

The Company is reporting Operating earnings of $16.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, a decrease of 23% or $4.8 million from the $20.8 million reported in the third quarter of 2021. The decrease in AUM from its peak at the end of 2021 has continued to negatively impact the Company’s Net revenue, but this has been partially offset by revenues which are not as sensitive to levels of AUM. Expenses increased over the same period by 9% or $4.6 million, as detailed below.

Net revenue for the current quarter declined slightly to $72.2 million from $72.4 million reported in the same quarter in the prior year. Revenues sensitive to the level of average AUM, such as net management fees, decreased in the current period, but this decrease was largely offset by higher dividends earned on the Company’s securities portfolio and interest earned on cash balances.

Expenses in the current quarter were $56.2 million, a $4.6 million increase from $51.6 million in the same quarter in the prior year. The higher expenses reflect the Company continuing to invest in the strategically important initiatives of building both our retail distribution capabilities and private infrastructure business, Guardian Smart Infrastructure Management Inc. We have also experienced increased expenses related to integrating recently acquired businesses, and higher borrowing costs due to the recent increases in interest rates.

Net losses in the current quarter were $19.8 million, compared to Net losses of $8.1 million in the same quarter in the prior year. The largest portion of the Net losses in the current quarter was attributable to the declines in fair values of our securities holdings resulting from the negative performance in the global financial markets to which those securities are exposed.

The Company's Net loss attributable to shareholders in the current quarter was $7.6 million, compared to Net earnings attributable to shareholders of $7.1 million in the same quarter in 2021. The significant Net losses associated with our securities holdings, as described above, compared to the smaller Net losses in the prior year, and the decline in operating earnings, largely accounted for the reduction in Net (loss) earnings attributable to shareholders.

EBITDA attributable to shareholders(1) for the current quarter was $22.4 million, compared to $24.7 million in the same period in the prior year. Adjusted cash flow from operations attributable to shareholders(1) for the current quarter was $15.9 million, compared to $20.8 million in the same quarter in the prior year.

The Company’s Shareholders’ equity as at September 30, 2022 was $743 million, or $28.88 per share(1), compared to $839 million, or $31.53 per share(1) as at December 31, 2021, and $781 million, or $29.40 per share(1) as at September 30, 2021. During the current quarter, the Company returned to shareholders $6.2 million in dividends and $2.9 million in share buybacks. The fair value of the Company’s Securities as at September 30, 2022 was $648 million, or $25.16 per share(1), compared to $752 million, or $28.27 per share(1) as at December 31, 2021 and $689 million, or $25.91 per share(1) as at September 30, 2021.

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly eligible dividend of $0.24 per share, payable on January 18, 2023, to shareholders of record on January 11, 2023.

The Company's financial results for the past eight quarters are summarized in the following table.

Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 As at ($ in millions) Assets under management $ 47,814 $ 46,931 $ 53,123 $ 56,341 $ 53,113 $ 51,641 $ 47,945 $ 45,984 Assets under administration 26,786 27,626 30,526 31,508 30,015 29,902 28,376 22,289 Total client assets 74,600 74,557 83,649 87,849 83,128 81,543 76,321 68,273 For the three months ended ($ in thousands) Net revenue $ 72,226 $ 74,109 $ 75,065 $ 78,049 $ 72,384 $ 69,960 $ 64,694 $ 63,724 Operating earnings 16,047 17,157 19,366 22,314 20,771 21,199 17,504 18,493 Net gains (losses) (19,835 ) (90,128 ) (7,982 ) 52,331 (8,146 ) 56,467 41,971 80,983 Net earnings (losses) (6,548 ) (68,224 ) 5,815 64,451 8,597 66,831 50,861 87,083 Net earnings (loss) attributable to shareholders (7,608 ) (69,698 ) 4,262 62,421 7,054 65,138 49,625 86,039 (in $) Net earnings (loss) attributable to shareholders: Per Class A and Common share Basic $ (0.31 ) $ (2.85 ) $ 0.17 $ 2.52 $ 0.28 $ 2.59 $ 1.95 $ 3.38 Diluted (0.31 ) (2.85 ) 0.16 2.35 0.27 2.42 1.83 3.17 Dividends paid on Class A and Common shares $ 0.24 $ 0.24 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.16 $ 0.16 As at Shareholders' equity ($ in thousands) $ 743,331 $ 742,917 $ 828,404 $ 838,520 $ 781,334 $ 780,323 $ 737,363 $ 699,610 Per Class A and Common share (in $) Basic $ 30.82 $ 30.68 $ 33.67 $ 33.89 $ 31.56 $ 31.15 $ 29.02 $ 27.43 Diluted 28.88 28.74 31.27 31.53 29.40 29.09 27.14 25.69 Total Class A and Common shares outstanding (shares in thousands) 26,246 26,342 26,892 26,954 26,968 27,263 27,691 27,740

Guardian Capital Group Limited (Guardian) is a diversified, global financial services company operating in two main business segments: Investment Management and Wealth Management. Guardian provides extensive investment management solutions to institutional and private wealth clients through its subsidiaries, while offering comprehensive wealth management services to financial advisors in its national mutual fund dealer, securities dealer and insurance distribution network. Founded in 1962, Guardian’s reputation for steady growth, long-term relationships and its core values of trustworthiness, integrity and stability have been key to its success over six decades. Its Common and Class A shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange as GCG and GCG.A, respectively. To learn more about Guardian, visit www.guardiancapital.com.

For further information, contact: Donald Yi George Mavroudis Chief Financial Officer President and Chief Executive Officer (416) 350-3136 (416) 364-8341

Investor Relations: investorrelations@guardiancapital.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Information

Certain information included in this press release constitutes forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All information other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “outlook”, “objective”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “should”, “plan”, “continue”, or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events or the negative thereof. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to management’s beliefs, plans, estimates, and intentions, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations. Such forward-looking information reflects management’s beliefs and is based on information currently available. All forward-looking information in this press release is qualified by the following cautionary statements.

Although Guardian believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause Guardian’s actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include but are not limited to: general economic and market conditions, including interest rates, business competition, changes in government regulations or in tax laws, the duration and severity of the current COVID pandemic, the ongoing conflict in the Ukraine, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the disclosure documents filed by Guardian with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com. The reader is cautioned to consider these factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information, as there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing Guardian’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

(1) Non IFRS Measures

The Company's management uses EBITDA, EBITDA attributable to shareholders, including the per share amount, Adjusted cash flows from operations, Adjusted cash flow from operations attributable to shareholders, including the per share amount, Shareholders' equity per share and Securities per share to evaluate and assess the performance of its business. These measures do not have standardized measures under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. However, management believes that most shareholders, creditors, other stakeholders and investment analysts prefer to include the use of these measures in analyzing the Company's results. The Company defines EBITDA as net earnings before interest, income taxes, amortization, stock-based compensation, net gains or losses and EBITDA attributable shareholders as EBITDA less the amounts attributable to non-controlling interests. The Company defines Adjusted cash flow from operations as net cash from operating activities, net of changes in non-cash working capital items and Adjusted cash flow from operations attributable to shareholders as Adjusted cash flow from operations less the amounts attributable to non-controlling interests. A reconciliation between these measures and the most comparable IFRS measure are as follows:

For the periods ended September 30, Three months Nine months ($ in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net earnings (loss) $ (6,548 ) $ 8,597 $ (68,957 ) $ 126,289 Add (deduct): Income tax expense 2,760 4,028 3,582 23,477 Net (gains) losses 19,835 8,146 117,945 (90,292 ) Stock-based compensation 1,112 771 2,893 2,199 Interest expense 1,496 351 2,944 1,047 Amortization 5,755 5,456 17,965 15,613 EBITDA 24,410 27,349 76,372 78,333 Non-controlling interests (2,014 ) (2,646 ) (7,088 ) (7,711 ) EBITDA attributable to shareholders $ 22,396 $ 24,703 $ 69,284 $ 70,622





For the periods ended September 30, Three months Nine months ($ in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash from operating activities $ 25,954 $ 38,058 $ 52,935 $ 70,477 Add (deduct): Net change in non-cash working capital items (8,211 ) (14,839 ) 3,242 (4,906 ) Adjusted cash flow from operations 17,743 23,219 56,177 65,571 Non-controlling interests (1,863 ) (2,424 ) (6,324 ) (7,083 ) Adjusted cash flow from operations attributable to shareholders $ 15,880 $ 20,795 $ 49,853 $ 58,488

The per share amounts for EBITDA attributable to shareholders, Adjusted cash flow from operations attributable to shareholders, Shareholders' equity and Securities are calculated by dividing the amounts by diluted shares, which Is calculated in a manner similar to net earnings attributable to shareholders per share. More detailed descriptions of these non-IFRS measures are provided in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis, including a reconciliation of these measures to their most comparable IFRS measures.