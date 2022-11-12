INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) (“Chart”) on behalf of the company’s investors.



On November 9, 2022, Chart announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire Howden from affiliates of KPS Capital Partners, LP. According to the announcement, the $4.4 billion acquisition price “will be funded through a mix of cash and shares of a newly created class of preferred stock, which may represent approximately $1.1 billion of the purchase price.” Following the announcement of the proposed transaction, shares of Chart’s stock declined $85.16 per share, or over 35% in value, to close on November 9, 2022 at $154.31, on heavy trading volume.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the transaction as structured is fair to Chart and its shareholders, and whether the company’s shareholders are being provided with all material information necessary to evaluate and vote on the proposed transaction.

Chart shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/chart-industries-inc/, to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

