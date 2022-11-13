Hive & Colony Opens Store in Dallas Northpark Center

DALLAS, Nov. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The leading brand in the men's bespoke clothing category offers a sophisticated and upscale place with industrial suspended lighting, natural solid wood elements, a bar-like area, and a warm signature bonfire in the background to make room for a private and unforgettable service experience.

''We saw a great opportunity in the Dallas market with the number of different industries which benefit from our services of custom suiting. We chose Dallas to start expanding and creating awareness for Hive & Colony because we felt what we have to offer in bespoke suiting connects and resonates with the market very well. There is no doubt that Dallas is our key starting point for our brand expansion in the southern region.''

-Mche Montgomery. Head of Training

Inside, clients partner with a stylist that accompanies them in crafting their perfect look while enjoying a glass of fine whisky. Each garment is custom-made with the highest quality fabrics and with utmost care. The Hive & Colony philosophy is "no detail is small enough for us", and customers can take 3D body measurements using state-of-the-art technology.

To create a one-of-a-kind suit, they offer a rich selection of over 1,000 luxury materials representing various colors, patterns, and textures, sourced from renowned mills and tanneries worldwide.

Explore the options, from suits, tuxedos, shirts, belts, and ties, for men and women, all tailored to showcase your unique personality.

Hive & Colony is located at Northpark Center, 8687 North Central Expressway, Level 1, Dallas, TX 75225, and is open from 10 am to 8 pm, Monday to Saturday, and 12 pm to 6 pm on Sundays.

The brand has also stated that it will continue to grow across the United States.

Contact Information:

Marianella Mace

CMO

marianella.mace@hiveandcolony.com

+1 (614) 329-8433



