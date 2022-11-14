Vegan Food Products Market to Grow at CAGR of 10.4% through 2030: The Brainy Insights

Newark, Nov. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Brainy Insights, the vegan food products market is growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2022-2030. The market is driven by shifting consumer preference to vegan food products owing to rising concern for health. Several studies suggest that animal-based products, especially milk and its derivatives are not good for health as humans are unable to digest them as they grow old.



The market growth is also supported by increasing awareness about the benefits offered by vegan food products. These products are rich in protein, fibers, and antioxidants, and low in saturated fats, hence can be consumed by women suffering from PCOD and lactose intolerant people. Further, increasing product launches by leading players as well as small companies across the globe are expected to boost the market.



All big companies like Nestle, Kraft Heinz, Danone, and General Mills Inc. have entered this market and offer a wide range of products. For instance, General Mills Inc., offers vegan cereal, cheese, and ice cream, among others. Danone offers are wide of vegan milk, cheese, yogurt, cream, etc.



Meat & seafood is the largest & fastest growing product segment in the global market. Vegetarian consumers are also opting for plant-based meat & seafood as they can’t eat real meat products. Thus, the growth for this product category is not only because of the vegan population but also because of vegetarians. Further, product innovation in this category is likely to bode well for segment growth.

The expansion of plant-based meat products in the HoReCa segment is also expected to boost the consumption of vegan food globally. In September 2021, McDonald introduced McPlant, a plant-based burger in the UK. The burger has been developed in partnership with Beyond Meat. It consists of a vegan patty on a sesame bun, with vegan sauce & vegan topping, and is available in more than 200 McDonald’s.



Key Players



1. General Mills Inc.

2. Kraft Heinz

3. Danone

4. VITASOY International Holdings Limited

5. Amy's Kitchen

6. VBites Foods Limited

7. Eden Foods Inc.

8. SunOpta

9. Daiya Foods Inc.

10. Tofutti Brands Inc.

11. Plamil Foods Ltd.



Market Segmentation



• Product Insights



o Meat & Seafood

o Yogurt

o Cheese

o Butter

o Creamers

o Ice Cream and Frozen Novelties

o Ready Meals

o Others



• Distribution Channel Insights



o Offline

o Online



Regional Insights



o North America



 US

 Canada

 Mexico



o Europe



 UK

 Germany

 France

 Spain

 Italy



o Asia Pacific



 China

 Japan

 India

 South Korea

 Philippines

 Australia

 New Zealand



o Central & South America



 Brazil



o Middle East & Africa



 South Africa

 UAE



About the report:



The global vegan food products market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



