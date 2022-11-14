Proactive news headlines including Stelar Metals, Alchemy Resources, Triangle Energy (Global) and Kingfisher Mining

Sydney, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Stelar Metals Ltd (ASX:SLB) has fielded multiple new laboratory assays confirming high-grade zinc mineralisation on the surface at its 100%-owned Linda Zinc Project in South Australia. Click here

Alchemy Resources Ltd (ASX:ALY) has intersected zones of pegmatites ranging from 1-metre to 27 metres in downhole thickness in first-pass reverse circulation (RC) drilling at the Karonie Lithium-Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd reports that a fourth and final batch of export-bound oil has been loaded into the AB Paloma tanker, which is on its way from the Port of Geraldton to an Asian refinery. Click here

Kingfisher Mining Ltd (ASX:KFM) has started its drilling program at the Mick Well REE project in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia. Click here

Armada Metals Ltd (ASX:AMM) has identified multiple discrete, very strong apparent conductors from modelling of ground natural source audio-magnetotelluric (NSAMT) survey data which will be used to drive future drill programs at the Nyanga Project in Gabon. Click here

Miramar Resources Ltd (ASX:M2R) says its recent detailed aeromagnetic and radiometric survey flown over the Dooley Downs Project in WA has been productive, picking out several large magnetic and/or radiometric anomalies. Click here

FYI Resources Ltd (ASX:FYI) has enhanced its finances by way of a research and development (R&D) tax incentive rebate payment of $890,000 for the 2021/2022 financial year. Click here

Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) will say goodbye to chief financial officer (CFO) Simon Iacopetta after four years of service. Click here

Highfield Resources Ltd (ASX:HFR) has received “authorisation to build on non-urbanised land” from the Government of Navarra, which allows the company to build the Muga Potash Mine’s process plant within the municipality area of Sangüesa. Click here

Azure Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZS) is accelerating assessment of the lithium potential at its Andover Project (Azure 60%, Creasy Group 40%) in the West Pilbara region of Western Australia. Click here

Dundas Minerals Ltd (ASX:DUN) is raising $1.6 million to continue exploration at its Central exploration target in 2023 (subject to obtaining requisite permitting) and for a maiden drilling program at its Matilda South prospect in early 2023. Click here

Orion Minerals Ltd (ASX:ORN, JSE:ORN) welcomes the acquisition by Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa (IDC) of a 43.75% interest in New Okiep Mining Company Proprietary Ltd (NOM), marking a major step towards the planned restart of mining operations at the advanced Okiep Copper Project (OCP). Click here

Riversgold Ltd (ASX:RGL) has received firm commitments to raise about $6.09 million to underpin a major new phase of exploration activities on its Western Australian lithium projects. Click here

Suvo Strategic Minerals Ltd (ASX:SUV) has executed a ‘take or pay’ offtake agreement with Chaozhou Chengcheng Industrial Co Ltd for its hydrous kaolin valued between $3.25 million to $3.5 million. Click here

Imugene Ltd (ASX:IMU, OTC:IUGNF) and partner Estrella Biopharma, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, have presented on Imugene’s onCARlytics (CF33-CD19) oncolytic virus in combination with Estrella’s CD19-Redirected ARTEMIS® T cells at the annual meeting for the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC). Click here

Arrow Minerals Ltd (ASX:AMD) is tapping the 20-year experience of veteran iron ore executive Mamadouba Yansane to help push the company’s mineral exploration agenda in West Africa as exploration manager in Guinea. Click here

Galena Mining Ltd (ASX:G1A) has reached a key milestone at its Abra Base Metals Mine in the Gascoyne Region of Western Australia with the underground development reaching the top of the Abra orebody. Click here

Surefire Resources NL (ASX:SRN) has completed a diamond drilling program designed to provide solid core of the structure and lithologies at Yidby Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

Spenda Ltd (ASX:SPX) delivered strong lending and revenue growth in the September quarter, according to a research report compiled by Raas Advisory Group. Click here

Peninsula Energy Ltd (ASX:PEN, OTCQB:PENMF) has retained its buy recommendation from Shaw and Partners following the release of the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) at its Lance Uranium Project in Wyoming during the September quarter. Click here

About Proactive

Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com